Belleville Sens to Host Military Appreciation Night on November 13
November 3, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators will honour the men, women and families of the Canadian Armed Forces when the team hosts The Bridgeport Islanders Saturday, November 13th, 2021.
This event will allow hundreds of former and current military members and their families to be present through the support of our local business partners through our Appreciation package, tickets donated by season-seat members, fans, and the tickets sponsored by the Belleville Senators. For more information on how to get involved and send our local heroes to be honoured please click here.
The game will include a pre-game ceremony and ceremonial faceoff featuring The City of Belleville Pipes and Drums band, and celebrating military members past and present as well as their families.
The Belleville Senators strongly support military members and their families and will include fundraising activations benefitting local military charities throughout the game including a photo booth, silent auction table and mystery puck fundraiser.
Tickets are available for the Saturday, November 13th game.
