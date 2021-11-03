Game Preview vs. Ontario: November 3

November 3, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release







The Henderson Silver Knights will face off against the Ontario Reign on Nov. 3 at 7 p.m.Â PTÂ at Orleans Arena.

NOTES

The Silver KnightsÂ record on the season isÂ currently 3-2-1.

Last season, the Reign and the Silver Knights met four times, with HSK winning three of those contests.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Ontario Reign are 6-0-0-1, with their only loss coming inÂ theÂ shootout against AbbotsfordÂ on Oct. 17.

Forward T.J. Tynan leads the team with a total of 10 points (1G, 9A).

The defense for the ReignÂ has been getting the job done. With goalies Matthew Villalta and Garret SparksÂ splitting starts in goal, defensemen Sean Durzi and Jacob Moverare have been ensuring that the puck stays away from the Ontario net. They share a combined +/- of 10 when on the ice

Ontario currently leads the AHL with 27 goals scored this season.

KNIGHTLY RECAP

Last time the Silver Knights took the ice, they split theÂ back-to-back two-gameÂ series against the Bakersfield Condors. After a heart-breaking loss in the dying seconds of the third period in theirÂ first gameÂ on Oct. 29, 3-2, they quickly bounced back in game two. Peter DiLibertore and Jermain Loewen were the stars of the game,Â as they both tallied three points. Each of them had a goal and two assists leading to the Silver KnightsÂ toÂ win,Â 4-2.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Watch on AHLtv

Listen on 1230 The Game

HSKÂ POINTÂ LEADERS

Peyton Krebs- 5 points (5A)

Pavel Dorofeyev- 4 points (4G)

Daniil Miromanov- 4 points (2G, 2A)

Lynden McCallum- 4 points (1G, 3A)

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 3, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.