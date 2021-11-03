Heat Face Barracuda Wednesday in San Jose

November 3, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release







TONIGHT'S MATCHUP: Stockton Heat (4-0-1-0; 2nd Pacific) at San Jose Barracuda (2-1-1-0; 3rd Pacific)

LOCATION: SAP Center | San Jose, California

TIME: 7:00 p.m. PST

TUNE IN: Tonight's game can be streamed on AHLTV, and the radio call is available on Fox Sports Stockton 1280 and via Spreaker.

HEAT INDEX

Let's try this one again. After Sunday's scheduled bout between the Heat and Barracuda fell victim to roster constraints affecting San Jose due to league COVID-19 protocols, Stockton travels to the SAP Center for a midweek tilt against the Sharks' AHL affiliate. The Heat will look to extend a four-game win streak and five-game point streak that they've brought into November after a 4-0-1-0 October, the best five-game start to a season in team history.

TIP OF THE CAP

Adam Ruzicka recorded his first professional hat trick on Saturday, lighting the lamp three times on five shots, including the game-winner, while finishing the game a plus-2. It was the first hat trick for Stockton since Austin Czarnik scored three times against Bakersfield on February 1, 2020. With his outburst, Ruzicka has moved to the top of Stockton's scoring charts in goals (4) and points (7).

LEADS DON'T LAST

Three times the Heat have trailed during play this season. Three times, the opponent's lead has vanished in a hurry. There were two deficits last Saturday at Bakersfield, the Heat erasing those respective cushions in 45 seconds and 3:25. In last night's game against Colorado, the game's first goal gave the Eagles an edge that lasted all of 57 seconds until Stockton evened the tally.

PELLETIER'S PLAY

Rookie Jakob Pelletier continues to impress in his rookie season, another pair of assists bringing the winger's scoring streak to four games with seven points (2g, 5a) in that span - the most offensive production from any Heat player over the last four outings.

OH MY GAWDIN

Glenn Gawdin has been red-hot since joining the Heat ahead of the team's first road trip last week, the forward finding the score sheet in all three contests he's played with Stockton on the year. The fourth-year pro has back-to-back multi-assist efforts, most recently two helpers on Saturday coming on Luke Philp's and Martin Pospisil's markers.

'CUDA KILLERS

It's been a while since Stockton and San Jose faced off, longer than scheduled as Sunday's scheduled bout between the clubs was postponed due to roster constraints affecting San Jose caused by AHL COVID-19 protocols, but the Heat will look to avoid skipping a beat as Calgary's AHL affiliate went 9-1-0-0 in 2019-20 against the feeder club of the San Jose Sharks. The teams last met on March 10, 2020, the final game the Heat played before the COVID-19 pause, season cancellation and temporary move to Calgary in 2020-21.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 3, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.