Stars Drop Final Game in San Jose 4-2

SAN JOSE, California - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, dropped the final game of a four-game week against the San Jose Barracuda in a 4-2 defeat at SAP Center in San Jose. The Stars also concluded a stretch of 15 games across 24 days and will have the next 11 days without a single game.

Following a scoreless first period, the Stars scored the opening two goals of the game early in the second period. Cole Schneider net the first goal of the period on the power play, deflecting a shot past Alexei Melnichuk. Defenseman Ben Gleason found some space in the left circle before launching a shot toward the net before Schneider caught a piece of it with his stick two minutes into the middle period for his eighth goal of the season and fifth power play tally.

Three minutes later, Thomas Harley would help extend the lead, throwing a shot toward the net from the top of the blue line. The effort bounced off a body at the top of the crease before finding Joe Cecconi in the left circle. Before Melnichuk could scramble into position, the defenseman ripped it into the net for his second goal of the year.

San Jose's response with seven minutes remaining in the second period was ferocious. The Barracuda scored three goals in less than a minute and a half with Scott Reedy tallying the first on a power play deflection. Reedy cut in front of the net as a shot from Ryan Merkley sailed from the blue line and slipped past Colton Point for his third of the year and second in as many games.

Steenn Pasichnuk tallied his second goal of the week 56 seconds later. The winger collected a puck in the right corner and walked out to the front of the crease untouched and slipped a backhander through the arm of Point to tie the game at 2-2.

The final goal of the surge from Ivan Chekhovich was just 22 seconds after San Jose tied the score. His second of the season was launched on a loose puck from the left circle and found its way through a screen before passing by Point's shoulder. The Barracuda took the lead into the third period and never looked back.

Texas pushed to tie the game late with the goaltender pulled and for the third straight game, San Jose tallied on the empty net. Evan Weinger notched his third of the year, spinning the puck out of a scramble and into the net from his defensive zone.

Point took the loss with 18 saves on 21 shots while Melnichuk earned a 24-save win and has back-to-back victories. Each team tallied a power play goal with Texas getting three chances and San Jose with four chances.

Texas returns to Cedar Park, Texas for the next six games, beginning with the Cleveland Monsters on Thursday, Apr. 29 at 7 p.m. from H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. They will play three games in four nights to kick off the stretch.

3 STARS OF THE GAME presented by Xerox Business Solutions Southwest

1. Ivan Chekhovich (SJ) 2. Cole Schneider (TEX) 3. Steenn Pasichnuk (SJ)

