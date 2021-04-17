Barracuda Dim Stars 5-3

San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (11-9-4-2) exchanged leads four times on Friday with the Texas Stars (Dallas Stars) (12-14-2-0) at the SAP Center before claiming a 5-3 win.

- Alexei Melnichuk (3-5-3) made 25 saves on 28 shots to earn the win, his first over his last four games

- Adam Scheel (1-4-0) took the loss in relief, working the final 32:24 and allowing two goals on 15 shots

- Lean Bergmann (1) netted his first goal since March 21, 2020, and also added an assist

- Scott Reedy (2) buried the game-winner, his second goal over his four games

- Zach Gallant collected his first two AHL assists

- Joachim Blichfeld extended his point streak to four games with an assist (1+4=5)

- Steenn Pasichnuk (1) scored his first pro goal and finished with a team-high six penalty minutes

- Ryan Merkley collected an assist and now leads all Barracuda rookies in points (1+7=8)

- Evan Weinger (2) picked up his second goal of the season, snapping a 12-game goalless drought

- Alex True picked up the empty-netter and now has points in four-consecutive games (1+4=5)

