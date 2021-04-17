Stockton Stifled in Saddledome Finale

CALGARY, AB - Giorgio Estephan netted his second goal of the season for the Stockton Heat (10-14-1-0), but behind 28 saves from Filip Gustavsson the Belleville Senators (10-12-1-0) took Saturday's matinee by a 4-1 final score at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

For the second consecutive game it was the Senators jumping on top first, Jonathan Aspirot's marker midway through the first giving the visitors the early edge. Giorgio Estephan responded for the home team in the second, taking a pass from Emilio Pettersen and firing a shot past Gustavsson to draw even 8:11 into the middle frame.

The draw did not last long, as J-C Beaudin put the Senators back in front 1:44 later, a lead that grew to two with 2:09 remaining in the frame for a 3-1 lead after 40 minutes.

Belleville then punctuated the scoring with an empty netter in the waning minutes.

The Heat will close out the regular season with a five-game series in Winnipeg against the Manitoba Moose, starting April 22.

NOTABLE

- Dominik Simon skated in his first game with the Stockton Heat, his first game in the AHL since December 30, 2017 with Wilkes Barre-Scranton.

- Yan Kuznetsov made his professional debut in the game.

- Giorgio Estephan netted his second goal of the season, both coming against the Senators.

- Emilio Pettersen snapped a five-game pointless streak with an assist on Estephan's score.

- Colton Beck notched his third assist in the last four games with a helper on Estephan's score.

- Stockton finishes its 11-game home schedule with a 2-8-1 record at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

SPECIAL TEAMS

STK PP - 0-6

STK PK - 4-5

THREE STARS

First - Jonathan Aspirot (1 goal, 1 assist)

Second - Angus Crookshank (2 assists)

Third - J-C Beaudin (1 goal)

GOALIES

W - Filip Gustavsson (28 saves on 29 shots faced)

L - Garret Sparks (10 saves on 13 shots faced)

UP NEXT

The Heat will conclude their regular season with a five-game set at Manitoba, starting April 22 in Winnipeg.

