Appleby, Sound Tigers End Skid against Streaking Hartford

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - Ken Appleby stopped all 22 shots he faced in a 4-0 victory on Saturday afternoon, helping the Bridgeport Sound Tigers (4-13-1-0), American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, earn their biggest win of the season against the Hartford Wolf Pack (10-7-1-0) at the XL Center.

Arnaud Durandeau (one goal, one assist) and Otto Koivula (two assists) each recorded a multi-point performance, while Dmytro Timashov, Bobo Carpenter and Cole Bardreau also found the back of the net. The victory snapped Bridgeport's seven-game winless skid and ended Hartford's seven-game winning streak.

Durandeau's second goal in three games opened the scoring at 10:51 of the first period when he snuck behind Hartford's defense and beat goaltender Adam Huska blocker side. Samuel Bolduc settled the puck in his own zone and advanced a lengthy pass that was deflected at center ice by Koivula. It bounced ahead to Durandeau who went forehand-to-backhand just outside the crease to make it 1-0 with his third goal of the season.

Bridgeport's power play came to life early in the second period and converted twice on the afternoon for the third time this year. Ryan Dmowski was called for tripping late in the first period and the minor penalty rolled into the second, giving Timashov the opportunity to collect his first goal since Mar. 4th. Durandeau created a turnover on the right wing and fed a cross-ice pass above the left circle, where Timashov beat Huska with a slap shot 62 seconds in.

Carpenter's third goal of the season and second on the power play made it 3-0 just 1:49 into the third period. Tom Kuhnhackl's pressure on the forecheck created a turnover behind the Wolf Pack net and Cole Coskey bumped the puck out front. Carpenter turned and deposited a one-time shot into the back of the net for his first tally since Feb. 13th.

The Sound Tigers finished the contest 2-for-7 on the power play and 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.

Bardreau solidified the 4-0 victory with his team-leading eighth goal of the season and his second in as many games at the 5:13 mark. Kyle MacLean kept the puck inside the blue line from the left point and directed a pass to Kuhnhackl, who brushed it between the circles for Bardreau. The sixth-year forward immediately sent a wrist shot off the post and in, beating Huska's extended blocker.

With a helper, MacLean pushed his point streak to a team-best five games (one goal, four assists) and his assist streak to four games. Kuhnhackl now has points in seven of his last nine outings (two goals, five assists).

Hartford outshot Bridgeport 22-20, but Huska (6-2-0) only made 16 saves and saw his six-game winning streak come to an end. It was the Sound Tigers' first regulation win inside the XL Center since Oct. 27, 2018. Bridgeport improved to 3-5-0-0 in the season series.

It was the first shutout for a Sound Tigers' goaltender this season.

Next Time Out: The Sound Tigers face the Providence Bruins next Tuesday, Apr. 20th at 1 p.m. inside Webster Bank Arena. Fans can follow all of the live action via AHLTV or the Sound Tigers Radio Network, beginning with the pre-game show at 12:45 p.m.

