Florida Panthers Announce Player Moves

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Florida Panthers have recalled forwards Cole Schwindt and Scott Wilson from the Syracuse Crunch to the Taxi Squad, General Manager Bill Zito announced today. The Panthers have also reassigned forward Aleksi Heponiemi and defensemen Lucas Carlsson and Brady Keeper from the Taxi Squad to the Crunch.

Schwindt, 19, appeared in 10 games with Syracuse in 2020-21, his first professional season, recording two points (1-1-2). The 6-foot-2, 182-pound native of Kitchener, Ontario, amassed a team-leading 71 points (28-43-71) in 57 games with the Mississauga Steelheads of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) in 2019-20.

He was originally selected by Florida in the third round (81st overall) of the 2019 National Hockey League Draft.

Wilson, 28, appeared in eight games this season with Syracuse, posting three points (1-2-3). The 5-foot-11, 178-pound native of Oakville, Ontario, has played in 193 career NHL games with the Buffalo Sabres (2017-18 to 2019-20), Detroit Red Wings (2017-18) and Pittsburgh Penguins (2014-15 to 2017-18), registering 51 points (20-31-51). Wilson won the 2017 Stanley Cup with Pittsburgh.

He was originally selected by Pittsburgh in the seventh round (209th overall) of the 2011 NHL Draft.

