Schnarr Scores Again in 6-3 Loss to Bears

April 17, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Binghamton Devils News Release









Binghamton Devils battle the Hershey Bears

HERSHEY - Nate Schnarr scored his fifth goal in three games in a 6-3 loss to the Hershey Bears inside GIANT Center on Saturday afternoon.

Nate Schnarr continued his hot streak and gave the Devils an early 1-0 lead. Schnarr forced a turnover and beat goaltender Pheonix Copley from the hash marks for his sixth goal of the year. Five of the six goals for Schnarr have come in the last three games, this one unassisted, just 2:12 into the game.

Hershey answered back to tie the game at 9:57 of the first period. Brett Leason completed a give-and-go play with Aliaksei Protas for his fifth goal of the year to even it up, 1-1. Assists on the goal were credited Protas and Martin Fehervary and the game was tied at one after one period.

Early in the second period, Danick Martel gave the Devils a 2-1 lead just 0:38 into the frame. Ryan Schmelzer swung the puck through the top of the crease and Martel polished it off to give the Devils the one-goal lead. The goal was Martel's sixth of the year with assists from Schmelzer and A.J. Greer.

Shane Gersich tied the game 2-2 with 4:40 left in the second. The puck came to Gersich in the right-wing circle and he was wide open and buried his fifth of the year with assists from Alex Alexeyev and Riley Sutter.

With just 1:19 to go in the second period, Brian Pinho fired a slap shot that deflected off the stick of Connor Carrick and sailed over the left shoulder of goaltender Gilles Senn. The goal was Pinho's sixth of the year from Matt Moulson and Sutter for the 3-2 lead.

Hershey scored again with just 0:35 to go in the second to take a 4-2 lead into the third period. Senn faced a tough bounce and the puck just rolled in with Fehervary receiving credit for the goal. It was his third of the year with assists from Leason and Protas.

Cameron Schilling added to the lead 4:43 into the third as he fired in a power-play goal to give the Bears a 5-2 lead.

Binghamton tallied a goal as Fabian Zetterlund put home his fourth of the year to pull within two goals with 1:14 left in regulation, however, the Bears scored an empty-net goal for the 6-3 win. Senn stopped 40 shots in the loss and Copley denied 22 in the win.

The Devils return to the ice Wednesday, April 21 against the Utica Comets at 7:00 p.m. inside Adirondack Bank Center.

