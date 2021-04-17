Columbus Blue Jackets Sign 2017 Sixth Round Pick Carson Meyer to a One-Year Entry Level Contract

COLUMBUS, OHIO - The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed forward Carson Meyer to a one-year entry level contract for the 2021-22 season, club General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today. Meyer was selected by the Blue Jackets in the sixth round, 179th overall, at the 2017 NHL Draft.

Meyer, 23, who is currently on an American Hockey League contract with the Cleveland Monsters, has recorded five goals and seven assists for 12 points with nine penalty minutes, a +10 plus/minus rating and 32 shots on goal in 13 games this season. He ranks second on the Monsters in goals (tied) and points and leads club rookies in goals (tied), assists (tied), points and shots. The 5-11, 181-pound forward has posted points in seven consecutive games since March 25 (3-4-7). He tallied two goals in his professional debut on February 22 at Rockford.

A native of Powell, Ohio, Meyer registered 42-47-89 and 114 penalty minutes in 137 career NCAA games at Miami University and the Ohio State University from 2016-20. Skating in his senior campaign with the Buckeyes in 2019-20, he set career highs in goals, points and plus/minus rating as he collected 17-14-31 with 26 penalty minutes and a +8 plus/minus rating in 35 appearances. He led the team in goals and ranked second in assists (tied) and points on the campaign.

Meyer played for the Ohio AAA Blue Jackets 14U, 16U and 18U teams from 2011-15. He also spent parts of two seasons with the Tri-City Storm of the United States Hockey League from 2014-16, recording 32-20-52 and 47 penalty minutes in 58 appearances.

