Fulcher Reassigned by Detroit, Boyle and Veleno Join Taxi Squad

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Saturday reassigned goaltender Kaden Fulcher to the Grand Rapids Griffins from their taxi squad and reassigned goaltender Kevin Boyle and center Joe Veleno to their taxi squad from the Griffins.

Fulcher, 22, has yet to play a game in his third professional season after being limited to two games during the 2019-20 campaign with the ECHL's Toledo Walleye due to injury. The netminder appeared in 30 games with the Walleye over his first two pro campaigns, posting a 15-9-6 record, a 3.17 GAA, a 0.894 save percentage and one shutout. Fulcher made his NHL debut in relief duty during the Red Wings' season finale on April 6, 2019 against Buffalo, making nine saves on 11 shots on goal.

Boyle, 28, shows a 5-2-1 record, a 2.84 GAA and a 0.886 save percentage in nine appearances with the Griffins this season. A member of the Anaheim Ducks organization the previous four seasons, he played 20 games for their AHL affiliate, the San Diego Gulls, in 2019-20, posting a 9-7-2 record, a 2.82 GAA and a 0.911 save percentage. In 126 career AHL games, Boyle owns a 67-40-11 record, a 2.72 GAA, a 0.913 save percentage and two shutouts. The 6-foot-1, 197-pound netminder posted a shutout in his first NHL start with Anaheim on Feb. 13, 2019, stopping all 35 shots he faced against the Vancouver Canucks. In five career NHL appearances, Boyle is 1-3-0 with a 2.17 GAA and a 0.928 save percentage.

Veleno, 21, posted 20 points (11-9-20) and 20 penalty minutes in 46 games for the SHL's Malmo Redhawks this season, ranking third on the club in goals and tying for fourth in points. Selected 30th overall by the Red Wings in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, Veleno contributed 23 points (11-12-23) and 18 PIM in 54 games with Grand Rapids in 2019-20, his first pro season. He also helped Canada win a gold medal at the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship after leading the team in average time on ice (19:13) and placing sixth with six points (1-5-6) in six games.

