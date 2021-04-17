Admirals Sign Solow to AHL Deal
April 17, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals announced today that the team has signed forward Zach Solow to an American Hockey League contract for the 2021-22 season.
Solow recently completed an impressive four-year collegiate career at Northeastern University that saw him total 44 goals and 60 assists for 104 points and a +16 rating in 132 career contests. Over his final two seasons he averaged a point per game (55 points in 55 games), while serving as an alternate captain as a junior and team captain as a senior. During the 2020-21 campaign he led the Huskies in goals (11), assists (t-13), and points (24), and was named a Second-Team All-Hockey East All-Star.
Prior to heading to Northeastern, Solow spent two season with the Dubuque Fighting Saints, helping the team to the Clark Cup Finals in 2016. During the 2016-17 campaign he led the USHL in points (69) and assists (51) and was named the league's Forward of the Year and USA Hockey's Junior Player of the Year.
The Naples, FL native will spend the rest of this season with the Chicago Wolves on an Amateur Try-Out (ATO) agreement.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 17, 2021
- Amerks Drop Third Straight to Monsters - Rochester Americans
- Monsters Extend Win Streak to Six Games, Beat Amerks 6-3 - Cleveland Monsters
- Admirals Sign Solow to AHL Deal - Milwaukee Admirals
- Stockton Stifled in Saddledome Finale - Stockton Heat
- Fulcher Reassigned by Detroit, Boyle and Veleno Join Taxi Squad - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Bears Win Fourth Straight, Double up Devils 6-3 - Hershey Bears
- Florida Panthers Announce Player Moves - Syracuse Crunch
- Appleby, Sound Tigers End Skid against Streaking Hartford - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Winning Streak Ends in Shutout Loss - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Schnarr Scores Again in 6-3 Loss to Bears - Binghamton Devils
- Columbus Blue Jackets Sign 2017 Sixth Round Pick Carson Meyer to a One-Year Entry Level Contract - Cleveland Monsters
- Heat Battle Belleville in Regular Season Home Finale - Stockton Heat
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Heat, April 17th - Belleville Senators
- Game #25 Tucson at Henderson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Condors Welcome Fans Back in Primetime at 8 p.m. against San Diego - Bakersfield Condors
- Sound Tigers Face Wolf Pack in Fourth Straight Tilt - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Barracuda Dim Stars 5-3 - San Jose Barracuda
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.