Admirals Sign Solow to AHL Deal

April 17, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals announced today that the team has signed forward Zach Solow to an American Hockey League contract for the 2021-22 season.

Solow recently completed an impressive four-year collegiate career at Northeastern University that saw him total 44 goals and 60 assists for 104 points and a +16 rating in 132 career contests. Over his final two seasons he averaged a point per game (55 points in 55 games), while serving as an alternate captain as a junior and team captain as a senior. During the 2020-21 campaign he led the Huskies in goals (11), assists (t-13), and points (24), and was named a Second-Team All-Hockey East All-Star.

Prior to heading to Northeastern, Solow spent two season with the Dubuque Fighting Saints, helping the team to the Clark Cup Finals in 2016. During the 2016-17 campaign he led the USHL in points (69) and assists (51) and was named the league's Forward of the Year and USA Hockey's Junior Player of the Year.

The Naples, FL native will spend the rest of this season with the Chicago Wolves on an Amateur Try-Out (ATO) agreement.

