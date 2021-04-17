Wild Clip Griffins in Overtime 4-3

April 17, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Iowa Wild (11-10-4-0; 26 pts.) topped the Grand Rapids Griffins (9-6-3-0; 21 pts.) by a final score of 4-3 in overtime on Saturday night at Van Andel Arena.

The Griffins tallied first with a goal at 2:47 of the first period. Forward Kyle Criscuolo deflected a shot past Wild goaltender Dereck Baribeau (27 saves) to make it 1-0 Grand Rapids.

Iowa tied the game 1-1 with a goal from defenseman Matt Bartkowski at 10:26 of the first period. After a point shot from defenseman Josh Atkinson kicked off the pad of Griffins' goaltender Kaden Fulcher (25 saves), Bartkowski one-timed the puck from the right point through traffic and into the back of the net. Forward Matt Boldy picked up the second assist on the tally.

The Wild took the lead, 2-1, with a goal from forward Mitch McLain less than a minute later at 11:22 of the period. Griffins' defenseman Charle Edouard D'Astous made a backhand pass from behind his own net and was intercepted by McLain at the left circle who went short side on Fulcher.

Iowa carried a 2-1 lead into the first intermission with Grand Rapids leading in shots 12-6 after 20 minutes of play.

The second period of play was goalless and Iowa failed to capitalize on four power play opportunities in the period. Shots were 10-9 in favor of Grand Rapids during the second period for a two-period edge in shots, 22-15.

The Wild extended their lead at 4:14 of the third period. After winning the faceoff at the left circle, forward Connor Dewar crashed the net and tucked home a rebound off a shot from linemate Mitchell Chaffee to make it 3-1.

Forward Givani Smith got the Griffins back within a goal of the Wild with a tally at 5:21 of the third period bringing the score to 3-2.

Grand Rapids equalized with a power play goal by Riley Barber at 13:39 of the third period tying the game, 3-3.

The contest needed overtime to decide it, as the teams were tied 3-3 after 60 minutes of play. The Wild outshot the Griffins 13-7 in the third period, with Grand Rapids leading in total shots 29-28 headed to OT.

The game concluded in three-on-three overtime, as Iowa forward Brandon Duhaime cruised into the left circle on a two-on-one rush. Duhaime beat Fulcher under the glove to win it in overtime, 4-3, at 1:56 of the extra session.

Final shots were in favor of Grand Rapids 30-29. The Wild went 0-5 on the man-advantage while the Griffins ended the evening 1-4 on the power play. Iowa ended their four-game season series with Grand Rapids with a record of 2-2-0-0.

The Wild head back to Des Moines to face the Rockford IceHogs on Friday, Apr. 23. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. CT at Wells Fargo Arena.

Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. For more information, please visit www.iowawild.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 17, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.