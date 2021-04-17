Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Heat, April 17th

April 17, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release







The Set-Up:

The Belleville Senators will finish a three game set against Stockton Heat this afternoon in Calgary.

The Sens are 9-12-1-0 this season after back to back wins against the Heat earlier this week.

Roster Notes:

The Belleville Sens will have Filip Gustavsson in goal this afternoon, backed up by Kevin Mandolese.

Cedric Andree, Joe Carroll, Jonathan Davidsson, Mitchell Hoelscher, Olivier LeBlanc, Zach Magwood, and Merrick Rippon are out for Belleville.

Previous History:

The Belleville Senators have met Stockton Heat 5 times so far this season, winning 3 of those games. The Sens sit in 5th place in the Canadian Division with 19 points in 22 games played, 2 points behind the 4th place Heat who have played 24. This will be the final meeting between the two teams during this unique season.

Who to Watch:

Vitaly Abramov continues leading the team in points, with 17 (6 goals) in 21 games played and Egor Sokolov will look to continue his 2 game goal streak this afternoon. Sokolov is currently tied for first in the league in terms of rookie goals scored this season (11 goals).

Where to Watch:

Today's game starts at 4 pm EST and can be seen LIVE on AHLTV.

Don't forget to download the Belleville Senators app before game time, and follow the Sens social media for updates.

Merchandise Promotion:

LAST CHANCE:

Get one mini stick, one Sens hat, and one signed puck for only $35.00+tax! Available only until midnight tonight.

Buy Now Here: https://shop.bellevillesens.com/products/kids-combo

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 17, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.