Condors Welcome Fans Back in Primetime at 8 p.m. against San Diego

Bakersfield Condors goaltender Stuart Skinner

(Bakersfield Condors) Bakersfield Condors goaltender Stuart Skinner(Bakersfield Condors)

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors host the San Diego Gulls for a primetime showdown on Dignity Health Home Ice at Mechanics Bank Arena at 8 p.m. It is the first game with fans in attendance for Bakersfield, who will welcome a limited capacity 10% crowd tonight. For those attending, please review updated procedures and policies and know before you go!

The game will be televised LIVE on 23ABC presented by Dignity Health and Three-Way Chevrolet. Additionally, radio coverage on Fox Sports 970 AM, the iHeartRadio App, and streamed on AHLTV.com.

JERSEY RAFFLE - SKINNER TONIGHT!

You can win a Stuart Skinner game-worn, signed jersey for just $10 tonight thanks to Houchin Community Blood Bank. Click the button below to get your raffle tickets with the winner announced during the third period. Anyone, anywhere can win.

PROMOTIONS

BIG BRAND TIRE FIRST GOAL CHALLENGE: Enter on the team's Facebook page starting at noon for your chance to win a complimentary oil change.

YOU WIN WHEN THE CONDORS WIN THANKS TO SAMCO: When the Condors win, screenshot the winning image on the team's Instagram story and bring to any Bakersfield SAMCO location for a complimentary 20 oz. icee or fountain soda within 24 hours.

TONIGHT

The Bakersfield Condors and San Diego Gulls play game seven of an eight-game season series. It has been a series dominated by home teams as the Condors are 2-0 in Bakersfield and the Gulls are 4-0 in Irvine.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Bakersfield earned four of a possible six points on a three-game road trip, finishing with a 1-0 shutout win of Ontario last night. Olivier Rodrigue stopped all 30 shots he faced for his first AHL shutout. Seth Griffith, one game after having a five-game point streak end, scored the lone goal late in the second period. The Condors improved to 5-1-1 against the Reign.

San Diego swept Ontario earlier in the week in a home-and-home series. Vinny Lettieri scored in overtime on Wednesday in a 2-1 victory. Lukas Dostal earned both wins, stopping 37 of 38 on the road. Josh Mahura had two assists in the second win.

COOKIN' AT HOME

Bakersfield puts an AHL season-high 12-game point streak at home on the line tonight. During the stretch the Condors have collected 23 of 24 points (11-0-1) with the only blemish being a shootout loss to Ontario in which the Condors led by three in the waning minutes of regulation.

LAVOIE STREAKS

Rookie Raphael Lavoie has points in five straight games (3g-2a) with an assist last night. The 2019, 2nd round pick by the Edmonton Oilers started his season in Sweden.

LEAGUE LEADING

Cooper Marody leads the AHL in goals with 17. His linemate Ryan McLeod is third in goals with 12. Completing the trio, Tyler Benson is t-2nd in scoring with 29 points and second in asssists with 20.

CONDORS NOTES

Max Gildon is second among d-men and rookies in plus/minus at +15... Stuart Skinner is tied for the league lead with 13 wins by a goaltender... The last time the Condors won a game by a 1-0 scoreline was December 15, 2018 in Stockton when Dylan Wells stopped all 27 shots he faced... The Condors are 5th in goals per game at 3.44.

GULLS NOTES

The Gulls are 8-2-0 in their last 10 games... Andrew Poturalski leads the AHL with 30 points (7g-23a) in 31 games... Trevor Zegras is 12th in the AHL rookie scoring race with 16 points (8g-8a) in 13 games... Vinny Lettieri's four game-winning goals is tied for the league lead... Josh Mahura is third among d-men with 15 points (5g-10a)... San Diego is 7th in scoring at 3.42 goals a night.

