Monsters Extend Win Streak to Six Games, Beat Amerks 6-3

April 17, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters defeated the Rochester Americans 6-3 on Saturday evening at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the win, the Monsters are now 11-5-1-0 and are currently in second place in the AHL's Central Division standings.

Rochester struck 26 seconds into the opening period Remi Elie's tally, but Luke Moncada responded with his first professional goal at 6:34 off feeds from Dillon Simpson and Liam Foudy keeping the score knotted 1-1 for the remainder of the frame. In the second period, Tyler Angle recorded a marker at 6:35 with assists from Wyatt Newpower and Cliff Pu bringing the score to 2-1 for Cleveland. Zach Jordan extended the lead after notching a tally at 14:02 with a helper from Tristan Mullin, but Elie scored his second goal for the Americans at 16:22 to cut the score to 3-2 after forty minutes. Tyler Sikura extended his goal streak to six games during a power play at 1:51 of the final frame assisted by Carson Meyer and Adam Helewka, but the Amerks stayed within a 4-3 reach after a tally from Mattias Samuelsson. Cleveland fought back to secure the game with a goal from Thomas Schemitsch at 13:28 off feeds from Angle and Foudy followed by an empty-net tally from Newpower bringing the final score to 6-3.

Cleveland's Matiss Kivlenieks made 28 saves for the victory while Rochester's Stefanos Lekkas stopped 16 shots in defeat.

The Monsters travel to face the Grand Rapids Griffins on Tuesday, April 20, with a 7:00 p.m. puck drop at Van Andel Arena. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350AM 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter @monstershockey, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/monstershockey, and on Instagram @monstershockey.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 1 2 3 - - 6

ROC 1 1 1 - - 3

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 22 1/2 1/1 4 min / 2 inf

ROC 31 0/1 1/2 6 min / 3 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Kivlenieks W 28 3 5-0-0

ROC Lekkas L 16 5 0-2-1

Cleveland Record: 11-5-1-0, 2nd Central Division

Rochester Record: 8-8-2-1, 5th North Division

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 17, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.