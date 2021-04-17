Heat Battle Belleville in Regular Season Home Finale

April 17, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release







Matchup: Stockton Heat (10-13-1-0; 4th Canadian) vs. Belleville Senators (8-12-1-0; 5th Canadian)

Arena: Scotiabank Saddledome | Calgary, AB

Time: 2:00 p.m. MT | 1:00 p.m. PT

Broadcast: Today's game will be available on AHLTV.com.

Follow Along: For live, in-game updates, follow the Heat on Twitter @AHLHeat.

TODAY

A fast start for the Belleville Senators proved too much to overcome for the Stockton Heat on Thursdsay, the visiting team clinching the three-game set with a 4-2 victory in the second contest of the series at the Saddledome. Dmitry Zavgorodniy and Glenn Gawdin found the back of the net for the Heat in the tilt, but the Heat were unable to claw back to even footing. Stockton will aim to finish the home slate on a high note in Saturday's regular season Scotiabank Saddledome finale.

ZAV-SCORE-ODNIY STREAKING

It took Dmitry Zavgorodniy 20 games before he found his way onto the score sheet, but the rookie is now making up for lost time with points in three straight, including his first pro goal in Thursday's game. The longest rookie scoring streak for Stockton this season belongs to Connor Zary, who added to his tally in five consecutive contests from February 24 to March 6.

GAWDS' PLAN

Glenn Gawdin notched his first power play goal of the season on Thursday, banging home a loose puck to pull the Heat within two in the final frame. Gawdin, an AHL All Star in 2019-20, has risen to fourth among active Stockton skaters with 12 points on the season and has points in each of the first two games of the series against Belleville.

BIG MACK

With an assist in Thursday's game, Connor Mackey improved to second among AHL rookie defensemen in scoring with his 15th point of the campaign. The rearguard ranks fourth on the Heat roster for the season - third among active skaters - with his scoring haul and is enjoying a hot stretch on the offensive end with points in six of the last nine.

STRENGTH IN NUMBERS

The Heat power play has thrived on home ice, ranking third in the AHL while operating at a 26.2-percent clip at the Saddledome. Stockton has found the back of the net on the man-advantage in each of the first two games of the three-game series against the Senators and will look to build on that production Saturday.

CLOSING TIME

The Heat will skate on Saddledome ice for the final time in the 2020-21 regular season Saturday, looking to finish off a challenging home slate on a high note. Stockton brings a 2-7-1-0 record at home into the contest after starting the season with a four-game split against the Toronto Marlies. Following Saturday's game, the Heat will close out the season with five games at Manitoba.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 17, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.