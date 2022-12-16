Stars Claim Sixth Straight Win in Iowa

December 16, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release









Texas Stars celebrate win

(Texas Stars, Credit: Tim Garland) Texas Stars celebrate win(Texas Stars, Credit: Tim Garland)

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, extended their season-high win streak to six games with a 4-2 victory over the Iowa Wild Friday Night at Wells Fargo Arena.

The first period saw the Stars and Wild skate to a scoreless tie as each of the Central Division foes fired eight shots on goal in the first 20 minutes of play.

In the middle frame, Texas claimed a 3-0 lead with a trio of goals scored by Rhett Gardner, Oskar Back and Fredrik Karlstrom. Scoring first for the Stars, Gardner ripped a shot past Wild netminder Zane McIntyre's blocker at 5:41. Then, Back cleaned up a rebound near the left side at 15:33 for his first goal of the season that made it 2-0. Roughly a minute and a half later at the 17:01 mark, Karlstrom tipped in a Ryan Shea shot from the point to extend the Stars' lead to 3-0. Carrying the three-goal lead into the second intermission, Texas outshot Iowa 9-7 in the second period to take a 17-15 advantage in shots on goal after 40 minutes of action.

The Stars made it 4-0 early in the third frame when Marian Studenic scored the Stars' AHL-leading seventh short-handed goal of the season on a breakaway 3:56 into the period. Iowa salvaged a pair of goals with Kevin Conley and Mike O'Leary scoring in the waning minutes to stave off a potential shutout before ultimately falling by a final score of 4-2 to the Stars.

In goal for the first time in three games, Anton Khudobin improved to 9-3-2 on the season in the win where he made 27 saves on 29 shots. For Iowa, McIntyre stopped 16 of 20 shots.

Saturday night marks the rematch and two-game series finale between Texas and Iowa in Des Moines as well as the end to Texas' current three-game road trip. Face-off at Wells Fargo Arena is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. CT.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 16, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.