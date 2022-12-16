Conley Scores Teddy Bear Toss Goal, Wild Fall 4-2 to Stars

December 16, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - Anton Khudobin kept the home crowd waiting until the third period on Teddy Bear Toss Night, but Kevin Conley eventually scored the Wild's first goal midway through the final frame to make plush toys rain over the glass. Marian Studenic had a goal and an assist as the Stars took a 4-2 win.

The goaltenders kept the game scoreless through one period, with Zane McIntyre (16 saves) and Khudobin (27 saves) each turning aside eight shots. Ty Ronning nearly put Iowa on the board just past the midway mark of the first, but Khudobin managed to sit back and freeze the loose puck.

Texas opened the scoring at 5:41 of the second period. After Fredrik Olofsson won the faceoff in the right circle, Rhett Gardner wired the puck over the shoulder of McIntyre to give the Stars a 1-0 lead.

The Stars took a 3-0 lead with a pair of goals late in the second. Oskar Back polished off a rebound opportunity at 15:33 following a shot by Studenic. A minute and 28 seconds later, Fredrik Karlstrom beat McIntyre from the right circle.

After two periods of play, the Stars led 3-0 and held a 17-15 shot advantage over the Wild.

Studenic extended the lead to 4-0 for Texas with a shorthanded goal at 3:56 of the third period.

Iowa sent the bears flying at 13:52 of the third period when Conley pounced on a bouncing puck in the slot and fired a turnaround shot over the shoulder of Khudobin.

Mike O'Leary made it a two-goal game with 58 seconds remaining in the third period. With McIntyre pulled for an extra man, O'Leary shoveled the rebound of a Ronning shot between the legs of Khudobin.

Iowa outshot Texas 29-20. The Wild were 0-for-4 on the power play and held the Stars scoreless on their only man advantage.

The Wild and the Stars meet again at Wells Fargo Arena on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 6:00 p.m.

Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. For more information, please visitâ¯www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 orâ¯tickets@iowawild.com. The 2022-23 season marks the 10thâ¯anniversary of Iowa Wild hockey. Fans can purchase season tickets for the 10thâ¯anniversary season atâ¯https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.â¯

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 16, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.