Bears Open Weekend with 3-1 Loss to Penguins

December 16, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Wilkes-Barre Township, PA - December 16, 2022) - Gabriel Carlsson scored his first of the season, but it was not enough as the Hershey Bears (17-6-2-1) fell 3-1 to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (13-6-1-2) on Friday night at Mohegan Sun Arena.

The defeat brought an end to Hershey's five-game road win streak. Despite the loss, the Bears maintained their hold on first place in the Atlantic Division and American Hockey League standings following a 5-4 overtime loss by the Providence Bruins to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Jonathan Gruden netted the game's first goal at 4:57 of the first period when he tipped a shot from the point past the glove of Zach Fucale.

Tyler Sikura made it 2-0 in favor of the hosts at 8:37 when his shot from the left circle found its way through Fucale into the back of the cage.

Sam Houde extended the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton lead to 3-0 at 3:48 of the third period as he brought the puck around the net to the left post and stuffed it past a sprawled Fucale.

Hershey finally broke through when Carlsson's wrister from the left point found its way through Dustin Tokarski at 19:10, which would be the final goal of the night. Mike Vecchione earned the lone assist on the tally.

Shots finished 30-26 favoring Hershey. Fucale went 29-for-34 for Hershey; Tokarski was 29-for-30 for the Penguins. The Bears were 0-for-4 on the power play, while the Penguins went 0-for-3 with the man advantage.

