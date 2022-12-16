Bears Open Weekend with 3-1 Loss to Penguins
December 16, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release
(Wilkes-Barre Township, PA - December 16, 2022) - Gabriel Carlsson scored his first of the season, but it was not enough as the Hershey Bears (17-6-2-1) fell 3-1 to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (13-6-1-2) on Friday night at Mohegan Sun Arena.
The defeat brought an end to Hershey's five-game road win streak. Despite the loss, the Bears maintained their hold on first place in the Atlantic Division and American Hockey League standings following a 5-4 overtime loss by the Providence Bruins to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.
Jonathan Gruden netted the game's first goal at 4:57 of the first period when he tipped a shot from the point past the glove of Zach Fucale.
Tyler Sikura made it 2-0 in favor of the hosts at 8:37 when his shot from the left circle found its way through Fucale into the back of the cage.
Sam Houde extended the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton lead to 3-0 at 3:48 of the third period as he brought the puck around the net to the left post and stuffed it past a sprawled Fucale.
Hershey finally broke through when Carlsson's wrister from the left point found its way through Dustin Tokarski at 19:10, which would be the final goal of the night. Mike Vecchione earned the lone assist on the tally.
Shots finished 30-26 favoring Hershey. Fucale went 29-for-34 for Hershey; Tokarski was 29-for-30 for the Penguins. The Bears were 0-for-4 on the power play, while the Penguins went 0-for-3 with the man advantage.
Hershey continues the 2022-23 season, presented by Penn State Health, when the Bears face the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in the second of two road games at Mohegan Sun Arena on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 6:05 p.m. The Chocolate and White return home to GIANT Center to face the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 5 p.m. Purchase tickets for the game.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 16, 2022
- Wolf Pack Erupt for Season-High Six Goals, Beat Griffins 6-4 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Stars Claim Sixth Straight Win in Iowa - Texas Stars
- Griffins Allow Six Goals in Loss to Hartford - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Wolf Pack Erupt for Season-High Six Goals, Beat Griffins 6-4 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Comets Down Islanders, 5-2 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Three-Goal First Period Propels Amerks Past Checkers - Rochester Americans
- Penguins Take Down Bears, 3-1 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- P-Bruins Fall to Phantoms 5-4 in Overtime - Providence Bruins
- Bridgeport's 10-Game Unbeaten In Regulation Streak On The Road Ends Friday - Bridgeport Islanders
- Penguins Take Down Bears, 3-1 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Arty Party in Providence - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Bears Open Weekend with 3-1 Loss to Penguins - Hershey Bears
- Crunch Defeat Thunderbirds, 4-2 - Syracuse Crunch
- Rochester Uses Early Onslaught to Beat Checkers - Charlotte Checkers
- Zherenko Strong, But Crunch Clip T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Comets' Leadership Pushes Team to Victory Over Islanders, 5-2 - Utica Comets
- Join Us for Winter Wonderland - Texas Stars
- Steven Kampfer Returns to Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Hunt, Johansson Reassigned to Colorado Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- Reign Recall Inamoto, Pavlychev - Ontario Reign
- Vlasic to Miss Time with Fibula Fracture - Rockford IceHogs
- Wranglers Back in the Win Column with a 3-2 Victory - Calgary Wranglers
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Texas Stars - Iowa Wild
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Friday, December 16 at Charlotte - Rochester Americans
- Wolf Pack Eye Season Sweep in Visit to Griffins - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Bears at Penguins, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Bridgeport Islanders Open Three-Game Road Trip Tonight in Utica - Bridgeport Islanders
- IceHogs Face First Place Marlies on 80s Night - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.