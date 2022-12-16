Vlasic to Miss Time with Fibula Fracture

Rockford IceHogs team physician Dr. Geoff Van Thiel released the following medical update:

Defenseman Alex Vlasic sustained a right fibula fracture and is expected to make a full return in six weeks.

