Vlasic to Miss Time with Fibula Fracture
December 16, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
Rockford IceHogs team physician Dr. Geoff Van Thiel released the following medical update:
Defenseman Alex Vlasic sustained a right fibula fracture and is expected to make a full return in six weeks.
