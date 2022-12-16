P-Bruins Fall to Phantoms 5-4 in Overtime

Providence, RI - Fabian Lysell posted a goal and an assist as the Providence Bruins fell 5-4 in overtime to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Friday night at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Lysell had his second multi-point game in three games, while Mike Reilly notched two assists in the contest. Joona Koppanen, Marc McLaughlin, and Sammuel Asselin also scored goals.

How It Happened

Garrett Wilson wristed a shot from the left wing that went off the glove of goaltender Keith Kinkaid and right of the crease, where Kieffer Bellows found the rebound and put it in the back of the net with 15:15 left in the first period to give the Phantoms a 1-0 lead.

Off an offensive zone draw, Reilly spun around a defender at the point and skated the puck down the right side boards, then wristed a shot that was deflected into the net by Koppanen with 5:53 remaining in the first period to tie the game at 1-1. Chris Wagner was also credited with an assist.

While shorthanded, Elliot Desnoyers used his speed up the right wing, beat his defender, and scored on the breakaway with 17:46 left in the second period to give the Phantoms a 2-1 lead.

Lysell caught a pass from Justin Brazeau standing just outside the left post and flipped it in just 17 seconds into a 5-on-3 power play to tie the game at 2-2 with 8:19 left in the second period. Vinni Lettieri also received an assist on the goal.

Georgii Merkulov skated the puck down the left side boards and found McLaughlin cutting up the middle for a redirection goal on the power play with 6:54 left in the second period to give the P-Bruins a 3-2 lead. Jack Ahcan was also credited with an assist on the goal.

While playing 4-on-4, Lysell skated the puck into the zone and dropped it to Asselin in the right circle, who ripped a shot high blocker side to give Providence a 4-2 lead with 2:48 remaining in the second period. Reilly received an assist as well.

Artem Anisimov redirected a feed from on top of the crease to cut the P-Bruins lead to 4-3 with 17:46 left in the third period.

The Phantoms won an offensive zone faceoff and Adam Ginning fired a one-timer from the point that beat Kinkaid with 8:03 left in the third period to tie the game at 4-4.

After an initial shot was blocked on the power play, Artem Anisimov found the puck on top of the crease and flipped it over Kinkaid with 27 seconds left in overtime to win the game for the Phantoms.

Stats

Lettieri has points in six straight games thanks to an assist tonight.

Lysell recorded his fourth multi-point game of the season and extended his streak to three games.

Merkulov's assist extended his point streak to three games.

Keith Kinkaid stopped 35 of 40 shots. Providence totaled 28 shots in the contest.

The P-Bruins power play went 2-for-5, and the penalty kill was 4-for-5.

Next Game

The P-Bruins are on the road, taking on the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Saturday, December 17 at the PPL Center. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. ET.

