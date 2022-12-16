Three-Goal First Period Propels Amerks Past Checkers
December 16, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release
(Charlotte, NC) -On the strength of three goals in 3:47 in the first period and a remarkable 45-save effort from goaltender Malcolm Subban, the Rochester Americans (13-9-1-1) doubled up the Charlotte Checkers (12-10-2-1) for a 4-2 victory in the first of back-to-back meetings between the two teams Friday at Bojangles' Coliseum.
With the win, it marks the first time the Amerks have defeated the Checkers in Charlotte since the club earned a 4-1 win back on Jan. 18, 2018. Additionally, Rochester improved to 3-10-0 against Charlotte since the start of the 2018-19 campaign. Overall, the Amerks have earned at least one point in nine of their last 14 games.
Forwards Brett Murray (1+2), Brandon Biro (0+2), Lukas Rousek (1+1), Jiri Kulich (1+1) all produced a multi-point effort before Filip Cederqvist rounded out the scoring with his third goal of the campaign. Biro, who entered the contest with three straight two-point efforts, has four in the month while also becoming the first Amerk this season to reach the 20-point mark. Over his last 10 games, Murray, who recorded the Gordie Howe hat trick, shows 12 points (5+7) over the last 10 games, becoming the first Amerk this season to score 10 goals.
Linus Weissbach recorded his eighth assist of the season while defenseman Joseph Cecconi, who was acquired by the Buffalo Sabres Thursday night in a trade with Dallas and reassigned to Rochester earlier today, made his Amerks debut. The Youngstown, New York, native finished with two shots on goal.
Subban (4-2-0), who picked up his fourth win in five games, carried a shutout into the third period. His 45-save effort was a regular-season career-high and the most since he stopped 46 of 47 during a three-overtime outing as a member of the Providence Bruins in the 2015 Calder Cup Playoffs.
Charlotte's Henry Bowlby (0+2) logged an assist on both third-period goals from Riley Nash and Patrick Giles. Rookie netminder Mack Guzda (5-3-2) earned the starting nod before being replaced by Alex Lyon (6-6-1) less than six minutes into the opening period. Guzda made three saves while Lyon stopped 26 of 27 in relief.
Early in the contest, the Amerks quickly erupted for three goals in a span of 3:47 to take a 3-0 lead at the 6:31 mark of the opening period.
On Rochester's first of the flurry, Rousek poked the puck free to Murray in-front of the goal crease. As Murray drifted to the left of the net, he centered it back to Kulich to hammer into a yawning net as Guzda slid out of the blue paint.
Less than two minutes later, Biro entered the zone and pulled up just inside the Checkers blueline. The Penn State product left the puck for Weissbach before Murray joined the rush. Murray gathered the puck and sent a seemingly innocent shot from long range that pinballed off a Charlotte skater before making its way behind Guzda with 14:10 left in the period.
Just 41 seconds after scoring his team-leading 10th of the campaign, Murray dumped the puck inside the Charlotte zone. Kulich tracked it down and took a one-handed swipe at the puck before Rousek redirected to make it a 3-0 score.
The Amerks took the lead into the intermission break after successfully killing a pair of slashing penalties.
After combining for 28 shots in the first period, the clubs posted 20 more as well as 37 penalty minutes in the middle stanza but Rochester took the 3-0 score into the final period of regulation.
The Checkers erased Subban's bid for a shutout 5:56 into the third period as Nash banged in a back-door feed from Logan Hutsko and Bowlby.
Later in the frame, the home club pulled Lyon with just over three minutes to play in the contest as Cederqvist scored into the empty net from Biro.
Cederqvist, who missed the previous 10 games with an injury, has three goals over his last three outings dating back to Nov. 11.
Giles concluded the scoring on the night prior to the final buzzer as he tucked in a loose rebound from Bowlby.
The Amerks go for the weekend sweep of the Checkers with a rematch on Saturday, Dec. 17 at Bojangles' Coliseum. Game time is slated for a 6:00 p.m. start and will be carried on The Sports Leader 95.7 FM/950 AM The Fan Rochester as well as AHLTV.
Storyline Stripes:
Amerks forward Brandon Biro has totaled 23 points (8+15) over his last 23 games dating back to the 2021-22 campaign, never going more than one game without a point over that span ... Biro has a team-leading eight multi-point games this season, four of which have come over the last five games ... Jiri Kulich (4+4) and Lukas Rousek (3+7) have totaled eight and 10 points, respectively, in their last nine games.
Goal Scorers
ROC: J. Kulich (6), B. Murray (10), L. Rousek (7), F. Cederqvist (3)
CLT: R. Nash (9), P. Giles (2)
Goaltenders
ROC: M. Subban - 45/47 (W)
CLT: M. Guzda - 3/5 (ND) | A. Lyon - 26/27 (L)
Shots
ROC: 33
CLT: 47
Special Teams
ROC: PP (0/6) | PK (3/3)
CLT: PP (0/3) | PK (6/6)
Three Stars
1. ROC - M. Subban
2. ROC - B. Murray
3. CLT - E. Keppen
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 16, 2022
- Quick Strike Tallies Doom IceHogs - Rockford IceHogs
- Wolf Pack Erupt for Season-High Six Goals, Beat Griffins 6-4 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Stars Claim Sixth Straight Win in Iowa - Texas Stars
- Griffins Allow Six Goals in Loss to Hartford - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Wolf Pack Erupt for Season-High Six Goals, Beat Griffins 6-4 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Comets Down Islanders, 5-2 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Three-Goal First Period Propels Amerks Past Checkers - Rochester Americans
- Penguins Take Down Bears, 3-1 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- P-Bruins Fall to Phantoms 5-4 in Overtime - Providence Bruins
- Bridgeport's 10-Game Unbeaten In Regulation Streak On The Road Ends Friday - Bridgeport Islanders
- Penguins Take Down Bears, 3-1 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Arty Party in Providence - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Bears Open Weekend with 3-1 Loss to Penguins - Hershey Bears
- Crunch Defeat Thunderbirds, 4-2 - Syracuse Crunch
- Rochester Uses Early Onslaught to Beat Checkers - Charlotte Checkers
- Zherenko Strong, But Crunch Clip T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Comets' Leadership Pushes Team to Victory Over Islanders, 5-2 - Utica Comets
- Join Us for Winter Wonderland - Texas Stars
- Steven Kampfer Returns to Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Hunt, Johansson Reassigned to Colorado Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- Reign Recall Inamoto, Pavlychev - Ontario Reign
- Vlasic to Miss Time with Fibula Fracture - Rockford IceHogs
- Wranglers Back in the Win Column with a 3-2 Victory - Calgary Wranglers
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Texas Stars - Iowa Wild
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Friday, December 16 at Charlotte - Rochester Americans
- Wolf Pack Eye Season Sweep in Visit to Griffins - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Bears at Penguins, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Bridgeport Islanders Open Three-Game Road Trip Tonight in Utica - Bridgeport Islanders
- IceHogs Face First Place Marlies on 80s Night - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rochester Americans Stories
- Three-Goal First Period Propels Amerks Past Checkers
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Friday, December 16 at Charlotte
- Amerks Holiday Gift Auction Open for Bidding Now Through December 22
- Amerks Top First Place Marlies in Shootut
- Amerks Drop Third Straight in 5-2 Loss to Comets