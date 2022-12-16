Friday's Reign Game in Bakersfield Postponed

BAKERSFIELD, CA - Due to unsafe conditions of the rink boards, the game scheduled for Friday night in Bakersfield between the Condors and Ontario Reign has been postponed to a later date.

Any fans with tickets for tonight's game can use them on the rescheduled date. More information will be announced as it becomes available.

The Reign and Condors are scheduled to play Saturday evening in Ontario during Teddy Bear Toss at Toyota Arena beginning at 6 p.m.

