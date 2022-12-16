Hunt, Johansson Reassigned to Colorado Eagles

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that defenseman Brad Hunt and goaltender Jonas Johansson have been reassigned to the Eagles by the team's NHL affiliate.

Hunt currently leads the Eagles with 20 points and 14 assists, as his 20 points also rank fourth among all AHL defensemen. A four-time AHL All-Star, Hunt has generated 229 points in 309 career AHL contests and led the league's blueliners with a career-high 19 goals with the Oklahoma City Barons during the 2014-15 season. The 34-year-old has also notched 22 goals and 55 assists in 245 career NHL games with the Avalanche, Vancouver Canucks, Minnesota Wild, Vegas Golden Knights, Nashville Predators, St. Louis Blues and Edmonton Oilers.

Johansson has gone 7-5-0 this season with the Eagles, as his 2.10 goals-against average ranks third among all AHL goaltenders, while his .929 save-percentage is good for fourth among league netminders. The 27-year-old has appeared in 55 career AHL games with the Eagles and Rochester Americans, plus an additional 32 games in the NHL with the Colorado Avalanche, Florida Panthers and Buffalo Sabres. Johansson was named an AHL All-Star with Rochester during the 2019-20 season, in which he went 14-4-3 and finished sixth among all AHL netminders in goals-against average (2.28) and seventh in save percentage (.921).

