Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Texas Stars

Iowa Wild (11-9-2-2; 26 pts.) vs. Texas Stars (14-7-2-2; 32 pts.)

The Iowa Wild continue a seven-game homestand Friday at 7 p.m. at Wells Fargo Arena when they play the Texas Stars on Teddy Bear Toss Night. Iowa will host Texas twice over the weekend before playing the remaining four games in the season series at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

TEXAS THOUGHTS

Texas arrives at Wells Fargo Arena as one of the hotter teams in the American Hockey League. The Stars have won five straight and have not lost so far during the month of December. Texas has won six of its last seven dating back to Nov. 25. Road teams have fared better in recent meetings between the Wild and the Stars; Iowa went 3-1-0-0 at Texas in 2021-22 but the Stars took all four games at Wells Fargo Arena.

SPECIAL TEAMS

- Texas leads the league lead in shorthanded goals for with six

- Iowa is tied for second in the league in shorthanded goals (5) with three other teams

- The Stars are one of four teams to not allow a shorthanded goal this season

- The Wild have only allowed one shorthanded goal this season

THREE STRAIGHT

- Three players enter Friday's game with goals in three consecutive games

- Steven Fogarty has scored in each of Iowa's last three games (4-1=5)

- Joseph Cramarossa has a three-game goal streak (3-1=4) dating back to Nov. 26

- Riley Barber has also scored in three consecutive games for Texas (3-0=3)

