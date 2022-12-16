IceHogs Face First Place Marlies on 80s Night

Rockford, Ill. - After tallying seven goals on Tuesday night, the revived Rockford IceHogs offense takes on the North Division first place Toronto Marlies for the first time since 2019 tonight at the BMO Center at 7 p.m.

2022-23 Season Records

Rockford: 13-7-1-2, 29 points (3rd, Central Division)

Toronto: 14-8-1-1, 30 points (1st, North Division)

Players to Watch

Forward David Gust (13G, 15A) marked his first career AHL hat trick against the Iowa Wild on Tuesday and leads the IceHogs in goals this season. Forward Cole Guttman tallied two more on Tuesday night and now has four goals in his last five games.

Toronto is led by Logan Shaw (8G, 20A) who paces the Marlies in assists and points. Forward Adam Gaudette leads the team with 12 goals and 16 points this season.

Last Game Highlights

Sealing their first win of the 2022-23 season over the Iowa Wild, the IceHogs marked a 7-4 win in Des Moines, Iowa on Tuesday night. Forward David Gust lit the lamp in all three periods and notched his first AHL hat trick. Forward Cole Guttman tallied twice, defenseman Adam Clendening netted his second goal of the season, and forward Filip Roos scored his first goal in a Rockford sweater. Mitchell Weeks turned away 28 of 32 shots to earn the win.

Gust Gets Tricky

Forward David Gust notched Rockford's first hat trick of the season on Tuesday night leading the IceHogs to a 7-4 romp in Iowa. Gust now leads Rockford with 13 goals and Tuesday marked his fourth multi-goal game on the season and has now totaled 13G, 15A. Brandon Pirri had Rockford's last three-goal performance when he bagged three tallies at Milwaukee on January 8.

Littering The Leader Board

Rockford is well represented on the AHL offensive leader board as the IceHogs have three of the AHL top eight-point producers entering play tonight. Brett Seney (5th) leads the way with 29 points (11G, 18A), followed by David Gust (7th) with 28 points (13G, 15A) and Lukas Reichel (10th) with 27 points (11G, 16A). Keeping with the theme, former IceHogs defenseman Darren Raddysh leads all AHL skaters with 32 points (9G, 23A).

Offense Back On Track

Rockford's notched seven goals on Tuesday in Iowa, marking the third time this season that the Hogs scored seven or more tallies in a game this season and the fourth time they've lit the lamp six or more times through 23 games. Last season, in 72 contests, Rockford scored six or more goals five times. Entering play tonight, the IceHogs are tied for second in the AHL averaging 3.87 goals per game.

Power Play Pressure

Turning the heat back up, the Hogs power play tallied three times on Tuesday night and going 6-36 (16.6%) in the last six games. Rockford now ranks 12th in the AHL, converting 21.2% of their man advantages across the campaign.

Match Up With The Marlies

Tonight marks the 19th all-time meeting between the Marlies and IceHogs. Rockford holds an all-time mark of 10-5-1-2 against Toronto, including 5-4-0-0 at the BMO Center. The two clubs last met during the 2019-20 season with Rockford taking both contests, including a 4-2 win in Toronto in their last meeting on Dec. 15, 2019 and a 3-1 victory in Rockford on Nov. 6, 2019.

2022-23 Head-to-Head Schedule (all times Central):

Fri., Dec. 16 vs. Toronto, 7:00 p.m.

Wed., Mar. 1 at Toronto, 10:00 a.m.

IceHogs vs. Marlies, All-Time

10-5-1-2

