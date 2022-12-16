Reign Recall Inamoto, Pavlychev
December 16, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign announced the following roster transactions Friday morning.
- Defenseman Tyler Inamoto has been recalled from loan to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Forward Nikita Pavlychev has been recalled from loan to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.
Inamoto, 23, has appeared in 17 games with Greenville this season, posting four points on two goals and two assists along with 16 penalty minutes. The blueliner made his pro debut last spring with Ontario, suiting up for two games after playing collegiately at the University of Wisconsin from 2017-22. The Barrington, Ill. native appeared in 158 total games with the Badgers while scoring 29 points on five goals and 24 assists. Previously drafted by the Florida Panthers in the fifth round of the 2017 NHL Draft, Inamoto also posted a pair of assists in 26 games for Wisconsin during his senior season (2021-22).
Pavlychev, 25, is in his third professional campaign and is currently tied for the ECHL lead with 14 goals while ranking fifth in total points (25). The 6-7 attacker has played 22 games with the Swamp Rabbits this season. A year ago he suited up for 13 contests with the Reign and scored three points with two goals and an assist, while earning a +4 rating. He also played 38 games with Greenville and posted 33 points on 14 goals and 19 helpers.
The Reign travel to Bakersfield on Friday for a matchup with the Condors at 7 p.m. before returning home on Saturday evening to host Teddy Bear Toss at Toyota Arena in the back end of a home-and-home with Bakersfield beginning at 6 p.m.
Tickets for all Reign home games are available for purchase through axs.com and ontarioreign.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 16, 2022
- Join Us for Winter Wonderland - Texas Stars
- Steven Kampfer Returns to Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Hunt, Johansson Reassigned to Colorado Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- Reign Recall Inamoto, Pavlychev - Ontario Reign
- Vlasic to Miss Time with Fibula Fracture - Rockford IceHogs
- Wranglers Back in the Win Column with a 3-2 Victory - Calgary Wranglers
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Texas Stars - Iowa Wild
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Friday, December 16 at Charlotte - Rochester Americans
- Wolf Pack Eye Season Sweep in Visit to Griffins - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Bears at Penguins, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Bridgeport Islanders Open Three-Game Road Trip Tonight in Utica - Bridgeport Islanders
- IceHogs Face First Place Marlies on 80s Night - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.