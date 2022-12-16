Reign Recall Inamoto, Pavlychev

December 16, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release







ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign announced the following roster transactions Friday morning.

- Defenseman Tyler Inamoto has been recalled from loan to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits

- Forward Nikita Pavlychev has been recalled from loan to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

Inamoto, 23, has appeared in 17 games with Greenville this season, posting four points on two goals and two assists along with 16 penalty minutes. The blueliner made his pro debut last spring with Ontario, suiting up for two games after playing collegiately at the University of Wisconsin from 2017-22. The Barrington, Ill. native appeared in 158 total games with the Badgers while scoring 29 points on five goals and 24 assists. Previously drafted by the Florida Panthers in the fifth round of the 2017 NHL Draft, Inamoto also posted a pair of assists in 26 games for Wisconsin during his senior season (2021-22).

Pavlychev, 25, is in his third professional campaign and is currently tied for the ECHL lead with 14 goals while ranking fifth in total points (25). The 6-7 attacker has played 22 games with the Swamp Rabbits this season. A year ago he suited up for 13 contests with the Reign and scored three points with two goals and an assist, while earning a +4 rating. He also played 38 games with Greenville and posted 33 points on 14 goals and 19 helpers.

The Reign travel to Bakersfield on Friday for a matchup with the Condors at 7 p.m. before returning home on Saturday evening to host Teddy Bear Toss at Toyota Arena in the back end of a home-and-home with Bakersfield beginning at 6 p.m.

Tickets for all Reign home games are available for purchase through axs.com and ontarioreign.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 16, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.