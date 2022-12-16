Zherenko Strong, But Crunch Clip T-Birds
December 16, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
Springfield Thunderbirds' Logan Brown And Syracuse Crunch's Alex Barre-Boulet In Action
(Springfield Thunderbirds)
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (10-11-1-4) saw their four-game point streak come to an end in a 4-2 defeat at the hands of the Syracuse Crunch (11-9-2-2) on Friday night inside Upstate Medical University Arena.
Though the two teams only square off twice in a season, it was not evident in a physically-charged first period that put the officiating crew to work on more than one occasion in the opening 20 minutes. Ultimately, the 21-year-old goaltenders - Springfield's Vadim Zherenko and Syracuse's Hugo Alnefelt - had every answer, and for a sixth straight game, the T-Birds kept their opponents off the board in the first period.
Neither team could connect on their first power plays of the night, and Syracuse carried an abbreviated man advantage into the early stages of the second period. The Thunderbirds' tremendous penalty kill came up big to keep the game a scoreless draw through the opening minutes of the second. Springfield had not allowed a goal in the first 40 minutes of any game in two weeks, but that streak ended when Shawn Element got to his own deft deflection to knock a rebound through a fallen Zherenko at 7:10 of the second, giving Syracuse the 1-0 edge.
The Springfield power play had a tough start to a 4-on-3 situation moments later, but before the full two minutes expired, at 5-on-4, Jake Neighbours benefited from a fortuitous bounce off of a Syracuse defender's stick, directing a would-be pass under the legs of Alnefelt for a 1-1 tie at 11:43.
Two and a half minutes later, in his first game on a conditioning assignment from St. Louis, Logan Brown showed his tremendous puck possession, drawing the defense to him before setting up Steven Santini for a point wrist shot that squeezed over the glove of Alnefelt at 14:13, giving Springfield a 2-1 lead.
Like the Thunderbirds, Syracuse showed their quick response ability as Felix Robert re-directed a wrister by AHL point leader Darren Raddysh over Zherenko's shoulder, tying the game with exactly two minutes to go in the period, and the 2-2 score carried into the third.
Zherenko did everything he could to keep the game even, as the rookie goalie came up with numerous splendid saves, including two post-to-post denials on Gabriel Dumont on his glove side and Ryan Jones on his blocker side. Despite having his fifth straight start of 30-plus saves, it would not be enough for Springfield. Simon Ryfors twisted a one-time shot over the stick of Zherenko at 4-on-4 at the 10:59 mark of the period, and when the T-Birds attempted to pull Zherenko, Gemel Smith stole a pass and deposited it into an empty net with 1:45 to go, rounding out the scoring.
The T-Birds continue their upstate New York weekend on Saturday with a visit to Utica and a tangle with the Comets. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. at the Adirondack Bank Center.
Thunderbirds fans can reserve their seats for the 2022-23 season and lock in the best prices and member benefits by calling (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.
Images from this story
|
Springfield Thunderbirds' Logan Brown And Syracuse Crunch's Alex Barre-Boulet In Action
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 16, 2022
- Wolf Pack Erupt for Season-High Six Goals, Beat Griffins 6-4 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Stars Claim Sixth Straight Win in Iowa - Texas Stars
- Griffins Allow Six Goals in Loss to Hartford - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Wolf Pack Erupt for Season-High Six Goals, Beat Griffins 6-4 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Comets Down Islanders, 5-2 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Three-Goal First Period Propels Amerks Past Checkers - Rochester Americans
- Penguins Take Down Bears, 3-1 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- P-Bruins Fall to Phantoms 5-4 in Overtime - Providence Bruins
- Bridgeport's 10-Game Unbeaten In Regulation Streak On The Road Ends Friday - Bridgeport Islanders
- Penguins Take Down Bears, 3-1 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Arty Party in Providence - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Bears Open Weekend with 3-1 Loss to Penguins - Hershey Bears
- Crunch Defeat Thunderbirds, 4-2 - Syracuse Crunch
- Rochester Uses Early Onslaught to Beat Checkers - Charlotte Checkers
- Zherenko Strong, But Crunch Clip T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Comets' Leadership Pushes Team to Victory Over Islanders, 5-2 - Utica Comets
- Join Us for Winter Wonderland - Texas Stars
- Steven Kampfer Returns to Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Hunt, Johansson Reassigned to Colorado Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- Reign Recall Inamoto, Pavlychev - Ontario Reign
- Vlasic to Miss Time with Fibula Fracture - Rockford IceHogs
- Wranglers Back in the Win Column with a 3-2 Victory - Calgary Wranglers
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Texas Stars - Iowa Wild
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Friday, December 16 at Charlotte - Rochester Americans
- Wolf Pack Eye Season Sweep in Visit to Griffins - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Bears at Penguins, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Bridgeport Islanders Open Three-Game Road Trip Tonight in Utica - Bridgeport Islanders
- IceHogs Face First Place Marlies on 80s Night - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Springfield Thunderbirds Stories
- Zherenko Strong, But Crunch Clip T-Birds
- Blues Assign Logan Brown to T-Birds for Conditioning
- Neighbours' OT Heroics Extend T-Birds' Point Streak to 4
- T-Birds Hit Road for 3 Games this Week
- T-Birds Break Team Record, Collecting 6,083 Bears from Teddy Bear Toss