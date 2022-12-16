Colorado Hops Back On Winning Track With 4-3 Victory Over San Jose

LOVELAND, CO. - Colorado forward Spencer Smallman notched a goal and an assist, as the Eagles snapped a two-game slide with 4-3 win over the San Jose Barracuda on Friday. Goaltender Justus Annunen earned his ninth win of the season in net, making 28 saves on 31 shots. Four different skaters lit the lamp for Colorado, while forward Cal Burke posted a pair of assists in the victory.

A San Jose power play late in the first period would go sideways on the Barracuda, as Smallman darted down the ice on a shorthanded rush before firing a shot from the left-wing circle. San Jose goalie Aaron Dell would make the initial stop, but Smallman snagged the rebound and zipped it home to give Colorado a 1-0 edge with 1:31 remaining in the opening 20 minutes of play. The Eagles would go on to be outshot in the first period 13-11 but carried their 1-0 lead into the first intermission.

The Barracuda would level the score at 1-1 when forward Andrew Agozzino fielded a pass at the side of the crease and tucked a shot past Annunen just 1:09 into the second period.

The Eagles generated an answer just 28 seconds later, as Smallman dished the puck from the bottom of the left-wing circle onto the tape of forward Cedric Pare who would slip a shot into the back of the net to give Colorado a 2-1 advantage.

The lead would grow when forward Martin Kaut lit the lamp with a wrister from the left-wing circle to put the Eagles up 3-1 at the 15:20 mark of the middle frame.

The momentum quickly swung the other direction when San Jose forward Tristen Robins capped off a breakaway when he flipped a backhander past Annunen to trim the deficit to 3-2 with only 1:06 remaining in the period.

Still leading 3-2 as the puck dropped on the third period, Colorado would add some insurance when forward Sampo Ranta swept home a rebound at the side of the crease to give the Eagles a 4-2 advantage at the 8:19 mark of the final frame.

The Barracuda would not go quietly, as forward Danil Gushchin struck on the power play with a shot from the right-wing circle that would trim Colorado's lead to 4-3 with 4:08 remaining in the contest.

As time ticked down inside two minutes to play, San Jose would pull Dell in favor of the extra attacker. Annunen would rise to the occasion, sprinkling in several stellar saves to help the Eagles hold on for the 4-3 victory.

Colorado was outshot in the contest 31-30, as the Eagles finished the night 0-for-4 on the power play while the Barracuda converted on one of its five opportunities on the man-advantage.

