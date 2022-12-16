Crunch Defeat Thunderbirds, 4-2
December 16, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch defeated the Springfield Thunderbirds, 4-2, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena.
The Crunch win was highlighted by a franchise record as Daniel Walcott set a new mark for the most Crunch games played with 335. Syracuse now advances to 11-10-1-4 on the season while sweeping the two-game season series against the Thunderbirds.
Crunch goaltender Hugo Alnefelt recorded the win stopping 17-of-19 shots. Vadim Zherenko turned aside 36-of-39 shots between the pipes for the Thunderbirds.
Syracuse was unable to convert on three power play opportunities, while Springfield went 1-for-5.
The Crunch were first on the board 7:10 into the second period. Shawn Element tipped a shot from Declan Carlile that was initially blocked, but he found his own rebound and shoveled the puck into the net.
The Thunderbirds quickly responded and proceeded to steal the lead with back-to-back goals. At 11:43, Jake Neighbours netted the equalizer when his right circle shot went five-hole. Just over two minutes later, Steven Santini put Springfield on top with a long wrist shot from the right point.
With two minutes remaining in the second period, Syracuse tied the game at 2-2. Felix Robert was down low to get a stick on Darren Raddysh's shot from the blue line and redirect it past Zherenko.
The Crunch regained their lead halfway through the final frame off a wrist shot from Simon Ryfors before Gemel Smith added an empty-net goal in the final minutes to seal the Crunch win.
The Crunch host the Bridgeport Islanders tomorrow night.
Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2022-23 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).
Crunchables: Gemel Smith is on an 11-game points streak (6g, 9a)...Daniel Walcott set a new franchise record for the most Crunch games played with 335 tonight.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 16, 2022
- Wolf Pack Erupt for Season-High Six Goals, Beat Griffins 6-4 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Stars Claim Sixth Straight Win in Iowa - Texas Stars
- Griffins Allow Six Goals in Loss to Hartford - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Wolf Pack Erupt for Season-High Six Goals, Beat Griffins 6-4 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Comets Down Islanders, 5-2 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Three-Goal First Period Propels Amerks Past Checkers - Rochester Americans
- Penguins Take Down Bears, 3-1 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- P-Bruins Fall to Phantoms 5-4 in Overtime - Providence Bruins
- Bridgeport's 10-Game Unbeaten In Regulation Streak On The Road Ends Friday - Bridgeport Islanders
- Penguins Take Down Bears, 3-1 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Arty Party in Providence - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Bears Open Weekend with 3-1 Loss to Penguins - Hershey Bears
- Crunch Defeat Thunderbirds, 4-2 - Syracuse Crunch
- Rochester Uses Early Onslaught to Beat Checkers - Charlotte Checkers
- Zherenko Strong, But Crunch Clip T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Comets' Leadership Pushes Team to Victory Over Islanders, 5-2 - Utica Comets
- Join Us for Winter Wonderland - Texas Stars
- Steven Kampfer Returns to Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Hunt, Johansson Reassigned to Colorado Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- Reign Recall Inamoto, Pavlychev - Ontario Reign
- Vlasic to Miss Time with Fibula Fracture - Rockford IceHogs
- Wranglers Back in the Win Column with a 3-2 Victory - Calgary Wranglers
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Texas Stars - Iowa Wild
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Friday, December 16 at Charlotte - Rochester Americans
- Wolf Pack Eye Season Sweep in Visit to Griffins - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Bears at Penguins, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Bridgeport Islanders Open Three-Game Road Trip Tonight in Utica - Bridgeport Islanders
- IceHogs Face First Place Marlies on 80s Night - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.