Spitters Walk It Off

August 7, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release





TRAVERSE CITY, MI - The Great Lakes Resorters rallied late but fell just short as the Traverse City Pit Spitters downed Great Lakes in walk-off fashion 7-6 in front of 500 elated fans Thursday night at Turtle Creek Stadium.

Pit Spitters starting pitcher and reigning Northwoods League Pitcher of the Year, Andrew Hoffman, was outstanding in his fifth start on the season, holding the Great Lakes hitters silent through the first four innings on five strikeouts as shortstop, Spencer Schwellenbach, highlighted a three-run third inning with an RBI-triple to forge Traverse City out in front 3-0. The Pit Spitters added a lone tally in the fifth inning before both teams notched a run in the sixth as Great Lakes left fielder, Christian Garcia, scored Roman Kuntz on a sacrifice RBI ground out before Spitters first baseman, Jake Arnold, roped an RBI of his own to send us into the seventh 5-1. In the top of the seventh, Great Lakes plated a pair - featuring a Chase Bessard RBI-single - before Spencer Schwellenbach plated Christian Faust with a base knock to increase the Traverse City advantage to 6-3. Great Lakes rallied to tie the game in the top of the ninth as Roman Kuntz, Christian Garcia, and Kyle Riesselmann all added RBIs to send us into extra innings.

In the bottom of the tenth inning, Traverse City had men on first and second with none out before a strikeout and a double play ended their hopes of walking it off - sending us into the 11th tied 6-6. Chase Bessard struck out to end the top of the 11th before University of North Georgia standout, Jake Arnold, scorched a single off the left field wall, scoring Tito Flores and sending Traverse City on to their 15th win on the season in the longest game of the 2020 season.

Spitters reliever, Kyle Jones (4-0), struck out a pair of Great lakes hitters in the 11th inning to notch his team-leading fourth win on the campaign. Resorters bullpen arm, John Beuckelaere (0-2), went 1.1 innings allowing one run - the game-winning tally - in his second loss on the year. Traverse City improves to 15-3 while the Resorters fall to 3-15.

UP NEXT

The Traverse City Pit Spitters return to Turtle Creek Stadium to host the Great Lakes Resorters Friday night at 7:05PM. Pregame coverage with Nate Wangler begins at 7:00 PM on the Northwoods League Baseball Network. Tickets are available for any Pit Spitters/Resorters contest at pitspitters.com or by calling the front office at (231) - 943 - 0100.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from August 7, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.