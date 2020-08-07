Rafters Fall to Dock Spiders 13-0

August 7, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters News Release





Fond du Lac, Wis. - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters entered Friday night on a four-game winning streak but were denied in their pursuit of the series sweep over the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders, 13-0.

Wisconsin Rapids started Nathan Hemmerling versus the pesky Dock Spiders offense. Hemmerling struck out three batters over three innings pitched. Five bullpen arms combined to strikeout nine Dock Spiders in relief work.

Hank Zeisler, Angelo D'Acunto and Jason DiCochea all had hits for the Rafters. DiCochea is three for his first seven at-bats with the Rafters this summer.

The Rafters are on the road tomorrow in Wausau. Coverage of the last-place Wisconsin Woodchucks and the first-place Wisconsin Rapids Rafters begins at 5:50pm on AM 1320 WFHR and at 6:00pm on the Northwoods League Baseball Network.

