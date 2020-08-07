Larks, Moose, Tails Add New Players
August 7, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Bismarck Larks News Release
Frontier Precision Surveyed the Field and found that our favorite teams are in for quite a change.
The next time you see Bismarck/Mandan's trio of Northwoods League baseball teams, they will look different. The Bismarck Larks, Bismarck Bull Moose and Mandan Flickertails have announced many new arrivals to their respective rosters in preparation for the final month of the season.
The Larks have 12 players leaving, the Bull Moose have 23 players leaving and the Flickertails have 20 players leaving. The teams started with 27 players each.
Many of the players who were here to begin the season will head back to their college towns to gear up for fall baseball and training with their schools. The teams are currently on a five-day break which made for a natural transition time for their return home.
Among the key departures from the Larks are Chase Adkison, who is batting .340 with 20 RBI and Connor Henriques, who leads the North Dakota pod with 26 RBI.
The Bull Moose will lose Torin Montgomery, their third baseman, who leads the pod with 36 hits.
The Flickertails lose their standout catcher, Cole Elvis, who leads the team in home runs and RBI, as well as pitcher John Wilson, who recently signed with the Minnesota Twins Baseball Club.
The Larks have an advantage with their two studs at the top of their lineup staying longer, Wyatt Ulrich and Brant Schaffitzel. Ulrich enters the final stretch of the season just four walks shy of breaking the all-time Northwoods League walks record set by former Duluth Husky/Madison Mallard Joey Bonadonna with 129. Ulrich, who is enjoying a stellar fourth season with the Larks, already broke the runs scored record crossing the plate for the 138th time earlier this season.
For all of these players leaving, the coaching staffs have the challenge of replacing them with new talent. The will be an influx of local talent on these teams as seven players from North Dakota schools will arrive to play for the final month.
One standout player arriving who will suit up for the Flickertails on Sunday, is St. Cloud State University outfielder Lenny Walker. Walker batted above .300 in each of his first two seasons with the Huskies and was having a great start to the 2020 spring campaign batting .342 with four doubles in twelve games before the coronavirus pandemic cancelled the remainder of the season.
After the five-day break, play resumes in Bismarck at 12:35 p.m. on Sunday, August 9 when the Larks and Flickertails kick off the final four weeks of the season at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark. There are 27 games remaining, tickets are available at larkstickets.com.
Larks
Players Leaving:
RHP Christian Seelhorst - Slippery Rock University of Pennsylvania
C/1B Tanner Froehlich - Seton Hill University
RHP Noah Kandel - Tiffin University
INF Christian Padilla - Boise State University (transferring)
SS Connor Henriques - Santa Clara University
C/DH Chase Adkison - Boise State University (transferring)
OF Myles Harris - Boise State University (transferring)
C Brody Tanksley - Indiana University Southeast
OF Griffin Schneider - Wagner College
RHP Wes Harper - Boise State University (transferring)
INF Noah Fisher - Northern Kentucky University
LHP Austin Hurd - Baker University
Players Arriving:
C Nicholas Kemper - Barton Community College
LHP Reed Butz - Valley City State University
P / OF Sawyer Rolland - Minnesota State Community and Tech
INF Ramon Vega - Northern State University
INF Braxton Hewitt - University of Jamestown
1B Brayden Koenig - Bismarck State College
RHP Jacob Wesselmann - Briar Cliff University
Bull Moose
Players Leaving:
RHP Nathan Critchett - Loyola Marymount University
1B Liam Critchett - Loyola Marymount University
C Peter Serruto - Rutgers University
RHP Garrett Reisz -Â Creighton University
RHP Kevin Wiseman - Wagner College
INF Michael Ruggiero - Wagner College
OF Larson Fontenot - Northwestern State University
C David Melfi - Wagner College
1B/3B Torin Montgomery - Boise State University (transferring)
RHP Ike Buxton - Boise State University (transferring)
LHP Jacob Widener - Palomar College
LHP Dawson Day - Boise State University (transferring)
RHP Tyler Wehrle - Tiffin University
RHP Gunnar Boehm - Tiffin University
INF Jake Shier - Tiffin University
RHP Michael Ross - Tiffin University
INF Ethan Kleinheider - Rockhurst University
OF Noah Hemphill - Missouri Baptist University
C Elijah Brum - Cal State Bakersfield
RHP Jake Snyder - Creighton University
RHP Matthew Plisko - University of Richmond
RHP Nate Boyle - University of Toledo
OF Lorenzo Debrecht - Missouri Baptist University
Players Arriving:
RHP Brad Hodges - Goldenwest College
RHP Justin Goldstein - Orange Coast College
C Andrew Schann -Â Valley City State College
INF Jarret Bickel - Palm Beach State College
RHP Quentin Evers - University of Mary
SS Adam Axtell - Point Loma Nazarene University
RHP Brad Hodges - Goldenwest College
C Trenton Duscherer - Bismarck State College
Flickertails
Players Leaving:
RHP Tyler Stretchay - West Virginia University
LHP Blake Petty - University of Alabama at Birmingham
RHP Nick Hill -Â Nicholls State University
RHP Clark Candiotti - St. Mary's College
LHP John Farley - Eastern Kentucky University
RHP Ben Schoneman - Colorado School of Mines
LHP Mason Philley - University of Arkansas at Monticello
RHP Brian Craven - Davidson College
LHP Jason DeCicco - Eastern Illinois University
RHP Trystan Vrieling - Gonzaga University
LHP John Wilson - Old Dominion University
C Adam Dapkewicz - Georgetown University
C/1B Cole Elvis - University of California, Berkeley
INF Cam Sibley - Northwestern State University
INF Jackson Loftin - Sam Houston State
INF Sterling Hayes - Creighton University
OF Jared Wegner - Creighton University
RHP Justin Zamora - West Texas A&M University
RHP David Wylie - Azusa Pacific University
OF Josh Cox - Oral Roberts University
Â
Players Arriving:
C/INF Jonathan Castaneda - Keystone College
1B Hunter Cooper - Hope International University
OF Houston Fogelstrom - Northeast Community College
1B Justin Janssen - Illinois Central College
1B Caileb Johnson - Carl Sandburg College
LHP Cole Kaufman - Des Moines Area Community College
C Jakob Kouneski - North Iowa Area Community College
RHP Jake Lachemann - University of California, Riverside
RHP Danny Llanas - Bryant and Stratton
INF Robert Mattei - Hope International University
RHP Garrett Moltzan - Texas Wesleyan University
3B/1B Bailey Reed - Illinois College
OF Kyler Stenberg - Bismarck State College
RHP Blake Thiesse - Upper Iowa University
RHP Lenny Walker - St. Cloud State University
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from August 7, 2020
- Larks, Moose, Tails Add New Players - Bismarck Larks
- Booyah Finish Home Set with Rivets - Green Bay Booyah
- Trio of Homers Propels Honkers to Win - Rochester Honkers
- Rox Rally Late, Drop Close Game to Honkers - St. Cloud Rox
- Bucks Blow by MoonDogs in Mankato, Thursday - Mankato MoonDogs
- Chucks Walk off for Fourth Time, Beat Loggers 6-5 - Wisconsin Woodchucks
- Spitters Walk It Off - Traverse City Pit Spitters
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.