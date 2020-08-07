Larks, Moose, Tails Add New Players

Frontier Precision Surveyed the Field and found that our favorite teams are in for quite a change.

The next time you see Bismarck/Mandan's trio of Northwoods League baseball teams, they will look different. The Bismarck Larks, Bismarck Bull Moose and Mandan Flickertails have announced many new arrivals to their respective rosters in preparation for the final month of the season.

The Larks have 12 players leaving, the Bull Moose have 23 players leaving and the Flickertails have 20 players leaving. The teams started with 27 players each.

Many of the players who were here to begin the season will head back to their college towns to gear up for fall baseball and training with their schools. The teams are currently on a five-day break which made for a natural transition time for their return home.

Among the key departures from the Larks are Chase Adkison, who is batting .340 with 20 RBI and Connor Henriques, who leads the North Dakota pod with 26 RBI.

The Bull Moose will lose Torin Montgomery, their third baseman, who leads the pod with 36 hits.

The Flickertails lose their standout catcher, Cole Elvis, who leads the team in home runs and RBI, as well as pitcher John Wilson, who recently signed with the Minnesota Twins Baseball Club.

The Larks have an advantage with their two studs at the top of their lineup staying longer, Wyatt Ulrich and Brant Schaffitzel. Ulrich enters the final stretch of the season just four walks shy of breaking the all-time Northwoods League walks record set by former Duluth Husky/Madison Mallard Joey Bonadonna with 129. Ulrich, who is enjoying a stellar fourth season with the Larks, already broke the runs scored record crossing the plate for the 138th time earlier this season.

For all of these players leaving, the coaching staffs have the challenge of replacing them with new talent. The will be an influx of local talent on these teams as seven players from North Dakota schools will arrive to play for the final month.

One standout player arriving who will suit up for the Flickertails on Sunday, is St. Cloud State University outfielder Lenny Walker. Walker batted above .300 in each of his first two seasons with the Huskies and was having a great start to the 2020 spring campaign batting .342 with four doubles in twelve games before the coronavirus pandemic cancelled the remainder of the season.

After the five-day break, play resumes in Bismarck at 12:35 p.m. on Sunday, August 9 when the Larks and Flickertails kick off the final four weeks of the season at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark. There are 27 games remaining, tickets are available at larkstickets.com.

Larks

Players Leaving:

RHP Christian Seelhorst - Slippery Rock University of Pennsylvania

C/1B Tanner Froehlich - Seton Hill University

RHP Noah Kandel - Tiffin University

INF Christian Padilla - Boise State University (transferring)

SS Connor Henriques - Santa Clara University

C/DH Chase Adkison - Boise State University (transferring)

OF Myles Harris - Boise State University (transferring)

C Brody Tanksley - Indiana University Southeast

OF Griffin Schneider - Wagner College

RHP Wes Harper - Boise State University (transferring)

INF Noah Fisher - Northern Kentucky University

LHP Austin Hurd - Baker University

Players Arriving:

C Nicholas Kemper - Barton Community College

LHP Reed Butz - Valley City State University

P / OF Sawyer Rolland - Minnesota State Community and Tech

INF Ramon Vega - Northern State University

INF Braxton Hewitt - University of Jamestown

1B Brayden Koenig - Bismarck State College

RHP Jacob Wesselmann - Briar Cliff University

Bull Moose

Players Leaving:

RHP Nathan Critchett - Loyola Marymount University

1B Liam Critchett - Loyola Marymount University

C Peter Serruto - Rutgers University

RHP Garrett Reisz -Â Creighton University

RHP Kevin Wiseman - Wagner College

INF Michael Ruggiero - Wagner College

OF Larson Fontenot - Northwestern State University

C David Melfi - Wagner College

1B/3B Torin Montgomery - Boise State University (transferring)

RHP Ike Buxton - Boise State University (transferring)

LHP Jacob Widener - Palomar College

LHP Dawson Day - Boise State University (transferring)

RHP Tyler Wehrle - Tiffin University

RHP Gunnar Boehm - Tiffin University

INF Jake Shier - Tiffin University

RHP Michael Ross - Tiffin University

INF Ethan Kleinheider - Rockhurst University

OF Noah Hemphill - Missouri Baptist University

C Elijah Brum - Cal State Bakersfield

RHP Jake Snyder - Creighton University

RHP Matthew Plisko - University of Richmond

RHP Nate Boyle - University of Toledo

OF Lorenzo Debrecht - Missouri Baptist University

Players Arriving:

RHP Brad Hodges - Goldenwest College

RHP Justin Goldstein - Orange Coast College

C Andrew Schann -Â Valley City State College

INF Jarret Bickel - Palm Beach State College

RHP Quentin Evers - University of Mary

SS Adam Axtell - Point Loma Nazarene University

RHP Brad Hodges - Goldenwest College

C Trenton Duscherer - Bismarck State College

Flickertails

Players Leaving:

RHP Tyler Stretchay - West Virginia University

LHP Blake Petty - University of Alabama at Birmingham

RHP Nick Hill -Â Nicholls State University

RHP Clark Candiotti - St. Mary's College

LHP John Farley - Eastern Kentucky University

RHP Ben Schoneman - Colorado School of Mines

LHP Mason Philley - University of Arkansas at Monticello

RHP Brian Craven - Davidson College

LHP Jason DeCicco - Eastern Illinois University

RHP Trystan Vrieling - Gonzaga University

LHP John Wilson - Old Dominion University

C Adam Dapkewicz - Georgetown University

C/1B Cole Elvis - University of California, Berkeley

INF Cam Sibley - Northwestern State University

INF Jackson Loftin - Sam Houston State

INF Sterling Hayes - Creighton University

OF Jared Wegner - Creighton University

RHP Justin Zamora - West Texas A&M University

RHP David Wylie - Azusa Pacific University

OF Josh Cox - Oral Roberts University

Players Arriving:

C/INF Jonathan Castaneda - Keystone College

1B Hunter Cooper - Hope International University

OF Houston Fogelstrom - Northeast Community College

1B Justin Janssen - Illinois Central College

1B Caileb Johnson - Carl Sandburg College

LHP Cole Kaufman - Des Moines Area Community College

C Jakob Kouneski - North Iowa Area Community College

RHP Jake Lachemann - University of California, Riverside

RHP Danny Llanas - Bryant and Stratton

INF Robert Mattei - Hope International University

RHP Garrett Moltzan - Texas Wesleyan University

3B/1B Bailey Reed - Illinois College

OF Kyler Stenberg - Bismarck State College

RHP Blake Thiesse - Upper Iowa University

RHP Lenny Walker - St. Cloud State University

