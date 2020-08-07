MoonDogs Complete Comeback to Split with Bucks

Waterloo Bucks, Friday.

A sacrifice fly tied the game, 2-2, in the eighth. After that, a bases-loaded walk and clutch, pinch-hit double byÂ Evan BerkeyÂ secured the MoonDogs 13th win of the summer.Â Dylan PhillipsÂ shut the door in the ninth to secure his first win in relief after moving to the mound from first in the eighth.

Evan Berkey approaches what would be the game-winning hit, Friday night. (Picture captured by Mansoor Ahmad)

A pair of RBI singles in the first and third hit byÂ Cameron ThompsonÂ to scoreÂ Jalen SmithÂ put the Bucks up 2-0 after the top of the third.

The deficit was cut in half in the sixth by MoonDogs left fielder,Â Adam LaRock. Despite it being in the form of a groundout Phillips still scored. It shrunk the Bucks lead to 2-1 through six.

LaRock tied the game, 2-2, in the eighth when he hit a sacrifice fly to deep right center. Two batters later,Â Danny BorgstromÂ gave the Dogs their first lead with a bases-loaded walk. In the next at bat,Â Evan BerkeyÂ made his first appearance of the game felt. Pinch hitting, Berkey roped a double into the gap to score a pair and put the MoonDogs up, 5-2.

Phillips came back out for the ninth to pitch, after moving to the hill in the eighth, and secured his first win of the season.

Dylan Phillips moved from first to pitching for the eighth and ninth innings and got the win at Franklin Rogers Park, Friday. (Picture captured by Mansoor Ahmad)

The box score read an even, 7-7, battle in the hits column and perfect game in the field for both sides with no errors in Friday's game.

The MoonDogs starting arm,Â Deylen Miley, had a no decision. The right hander went six complete innings, allowed two runs on five hits, walked three and struck out six. PhillipsÂ moved to the mound in the eighth in pursuit of the win and got it. He gave up one hit and struck out a pair.

Waterloo's starter wasÂ Duncan Davitt, who went six complete innings. Davitt gave up five hits and a run while walking three and striking out six. The loss went toÂ Zach Button (1-2). In relief, Button surrendered two hits and four runs in the eighth as part of his two-inning appearance. He also walked and struck out two.

Tomorrow, the Mankato MoonDogs (13-18) embark on a new series with the Rochester Honkers (5-21). The first game of the two-day, home-and-home series begins at Mayo Field in Rochester, Minn., at 6:05 p.m.

