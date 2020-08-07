Spitters Squeeze by Resorters

August 7, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release





TRAVERSE CITY, MI - Both pitching staffs were nearly untouchable as the Traverse City Pit Spitters barely squeezed by the Great Lakes Resorters 1-0 Friday night at Turtle Creek Stadium.

Resorters starting pitcher, James Rogers, and Pit Spitters starter, Chad Patrick, both combined for 13 strikeouts on just five hits and no runs on as Spitters designated hitter, Chris Monroe, pushed across his team-leading 18th RBI on the season in the narrow victory.

Great Lakes managed to get a pair of runners into scoring position in the top of the fifth inning but were unable to score as second baseman, Logan Matson, went down swinging before Will Mize popped out to keep the score deadlocked at 0-0. In the bottom of the sixth inning, an errand throw from Resorters shortstop, Will Mize, led to runners on first and third with two outs for the Spitters, but they were unable to plate any runners as James Rogers notched his fifth strikeout on the night to end the inning and maintain the scoreless tie. In the top of the eighth, Evan Hiatt sent Great Lakes down in order before Chris Monroe plated Gray Betts on an RBI-single - the only run on the night - sending the Spitters on to their 16th win on the season.

Traverse City relief arm and San Jacinto Junior College lefty, Evan Hiatt (1-0), tossed one inning in relief with a strikeout in his first win on the year. Great Lakes reliever, Jeff Millet (0-1), lasted 1.1 innings allowing one run to cross on one hit in his first loss on the campaign. Purdue Northwest product and 2019 champion with the Pit Spitters, Chad Patrick, achieved a new single-game strikeout record for Traverse City this year with 8 punch outs on the night.

UP NEXT

The Traverse City Pit Spitters return to Turtle Creek Stadium to host the Great Lakes Resorters Saturday night at 7:05PM. Pregame coverage with Nate Wangler begins at 7:00 PM on the Northwoods League Baseball Network. Tickets are available for any Pit Spitters/Resorters contest at pitspitters.com or by calling the front office at (231) - 943 - 0100.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from August 7, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.