DeFrancesco Slams the Door in 2-1 K-Town Win

KENOSHA, Wis. - The K-Town Bobbers (8-7) beat the Kenosha Kingfish (7-8) 2-1 on Friday night at Simmons Field to take a one game lead in the 2020 Kenosha Series.

Kai Murphy (Arizona State) scored Kenosha's only run of the night on an RBI single by George Rosales (Fairleigh Dickinson) to put the Kingfish in front 1-0.

K-Town tied the game 1-1 in the 2nd inning on an RBI single by Marcus Cline (UW-Milwaukee).

Brett Harris (Gonzaga) scored the winning run in the 8th inning on a passed ball to put K-Town on top 2-1.

John Stover (Marietta College) took the loss for the Kingfish pitching 2.0 innings out of the bullpen allowing one run that was unearned on no hits and one walk.

Bobbers reliever Riley Wikel (MSOE) got the win pitching a scoreless 8th inning and striking out one batter.

Anthony DeFrancesco (Arizona Christian University) slammed the door in the 9th inning with two strikeouts to pick up the save.

Kohl Simas (San Diego State) started on the mound for K-Town and pitched 4.0 innings allowing one run on one hit and four walks while picking up six strikeouts.

Kenosha starting pitcher Kyle Gendron (Winona State) pitched 6.0 innings giving up one unearned run on five hits and two walks with three strikeouts.

The Kingfish resume home field advantage at Simmons Field on Saturday against the Bobbers at 6:05 p.m. CT.

The 2020 Kenosha Series can be streamed for free on the Kenosha Kingfish Radio Network Facebook Page. A webcast production is available through the Northwoods League Baseball Network.

