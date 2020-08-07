Bucks Blow by MoonDogs in Mankato, Thursday

Mankato, Minn. - Behind a big fourth inning, the Waterloo Bucks held on to beat the Mankato MoonDogs, 8-4, Thursday.

A Waterloo four-run third propelled them to victory and put an end to the MoonDogs' two-game winning streak.

The MoonDogs scored first whenÂ Dylan PhillipsÂ tripled in the opening frame to score his Kansas State teammate,Â Zach Kokoska.

Mankato grasped the lead until the Bucks' four-run third. Waterloo got the runs behind five hits and help from a pair of errors. The score was 4-1 Bucks through three innings in Mankato.

Patrick Ferguson slides in to score during the third inning. (Picture captured by Mansoor Ahmad)

The Dogs and Bucks traded runs in the fifth. The bottom half saw MoonDogs left fielder,Â Zach Gilles, single to scoreÂ Max Wright.

Charley HesseÂ embarked on a mad dash around the bases in the eighth to put the Bucks up, 6-2. After the speedy Hesse swiped second, a pair of miscues allowed him to take third and then score simultaneously.

Charley Hesse slides under the tag of MoonDogs shortstop, Evan Berkey, during the eighth inning at Franklin Rogers Park. (Picture captured by Mansoor Ahmad)

In the bottom half of the eighth and into the top of the ninth, the MoonDogs and Bucks took turns each scoring a pair of runs. The score closed out 8-4, where it would ultimately stand and the Bucks won the first game of the series in Mankato.

The box score saw the MoonDogs fall in the hit battle, 14-10, and double up the Bucks in errors with four to Waterloo's two.

The win went to Waterloo's starter,Â Blake Corsentino (3-0), who went six complete innings. He gave up six hits and two runs while walking two and striking out one.

MoonDogs starter,Â Jared Milch (0-2), got the loss. The southpaw worked through the third, but that was all. He allowed seven hits, four runs and walked one.

Tomorrow, the Mankato MoonDogs (12-18) and the Waterloo Bucks (21-10) will go again at 6:35 p.m.

