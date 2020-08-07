Growlers Take the Day 1-0-1 After Two Games Head to Extra Innings

Kalamazoo, Mich., - The Kalamazoo Growlers beat the Kalamazoo Mac Daddies 3-2 in game one, before tying 1-1 in game two.

Game One

The Growlers took the lead in the first, as Carson Greene (Stanford University) scored Blake Dunn (Western Michigan University) on a single after Dunn swiped second and third.

The Mac n' Cheese responded with two runs of their own in the second on a pair of singles from Alex Ludwick (Baldwin Wallace University) and Patrick Ardnt (Bellarmine) brought in Anthony Calarco (Northwestern University) and Kyle Nott (Central Michigan University).

The navy and gold tied up the game on a solo shot from Greene in the third, right after Sean Allison (KVCC) retired four straight.

The game headed to a sixth-inning, where the Mac Daddies stranded their tiebreaker at second. The Growlers capitalized in the bottom half on a Luke Stephenson (Xavier University) single that scored Ben Chosid (Kalamazoo College).

Trey Nordmann (Howard College) earned the win after one inning of relief and two strikeouts. Nate Wargolet (Grand Valley State University) started and went four innings, allowing two unearned runs on four hits, two walks and two strikeouts. Ian Leatherman (Central Michigan University) received the loss on 2.1 innings in relief, allowing three walks and the game-winning run.

Game Two

The Growlers got on the scoreboard in the second on a solo home run from Ben Van Cleve (University of Mississippi), which would represent the only run for the team.

The Mac Daddies scored their only run in the fourth on an RBI single by Ludwick which scored Kenton Crews (University of Evansville).

In the sixth, the Daddies stranded their tiebreaker at third after a sacrifice bunt from Crews. The Growlers also left two runners in scoring position, but could not score.

Jack Huisman (Western Michigan University) started and went four innings with four strikeouts, while his starting counterpart, Grant Jebbia (Davenport University) went five with four strikeouts as well.

The Kalamazoo Growlers return to play tomorrow against the Battle Creek Bombers in a tripleheader, starting at 2:30 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.

