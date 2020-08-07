Chucks Walk off for Fourth Time, Beat Loggers 6-5

August 7, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Woodchucks News Release





WAUSAU, WI - The Wisconsin Woodchucks walked off for the fourth time this season on Thursday night, beating the La Crosse Loggers at home, 6-5. Caleb Denny had a game-winning fielder's choice. The win moves the Chucks to within 4.5 games of the Loggers in the division.

Wisconsin collected its first run in the first inning. Caleb Denny had an RBI single to score Alejandro Macario. The Loggers led, however, 4-1 through 4.5 innings. Macario's two-run single in the fifth inning gave the Woodchucks two more runs, with Myles Austin and Adrian Mella each scoring. Austin stole home in the seventh inning, which tied it for the Woodchucks. Freddy Rojas Jr. gave the Chucks a 5-4 lead in the eighth inning, scoring Nick Romano with a double. After the Loggers tied the game, Denny's ninth inning fielder's choice won it for Wisconsin.

Bobby Vath allowed four runs over six innings tonight, with none of the runs earned. He collected five strikeouts, and was given a no-decision. Steven Lacey tossed two innings of scoreless relief. He was followed by Emanuel Corporan, who got the win for the Woodchucks.

Top Performers

Adrian Mella was 3-4 with three singles, and scored the winning run.

Caleb Denny was 2-5 with two RBIs, a double, and the game-winning fielder's choice.

Next Up

The Chucks will play the La Crosse Loggers in the second game of a three-game home stand tomorrow night, starting at 6:35. For tickets, call us at 715.845.5055, stop by our front office, or visit woodchucks.com.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from August 7, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.