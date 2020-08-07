Booyah Dominate in Win at Home

Ashwaubenon, WI - The Green Bay Booyah had one of their most complete performances of the season on Friday night as they controlled the game from start to finish in a 4-0 win over Rockford.

Green Bay only needed two pitchers to complete the shutout, their second of the year, in a dominant performance on the rubber. Starter Garrett Martin improved to 2-1 on the year as he went five innings, and recorded five strikeouts. The Middle Georgia State right hander was joined by his college teammate Cam Bailey to complete the shutout, as Bailey racked up six strikeouts in just four innings of work. Bailey picked up his second save of 2020, and is the first Booyah pitcher to record 30 strikeouts this season.

At the plate, leadoff man Nadir Lewis led the way by going 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a single, as well as a walk. Lewis' home run was his third of the season, and the Booyah never looked back after he put them up 1-0 in the third. Nick Kreutzer also hit his third home run of the year, a two-run blast in the 7th inning, to collect his 11th and 12th RBIs. Kreutzer finished the day 2-for-5 with two runs scored and two driven in.

Green Bay improved to 16-18 on the season, hopping to half a game in front of Rockford for second in the East division. The Booyah travel to La Crosse for a two-game set starting tomorrow. UW-Milwaukee's Jack Mahoney toes the rubber for game one at Copeland Park, with first pitch set for 6:05pm. Pregame from La Crosse on WOCO 107.1 FM will begin at 5:55pm.

