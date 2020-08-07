Booyah Dominate in Win at Home
August 7, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Green Bay Booyah News Release
Ashwaubenon, WI - The Green Bay Booyah had one of their most complete performances of the season on Friday night as they controlled the game from start to finish in a 4-0 win over Rockford.
Green Bay only needed two pitchers to complete the shutout, their second of the year, in a dominant performance on the rubber. Starter Garrett Martin improved to 2-1 on the year as he went five innings, and recorded five strikeouts. The Middle Georgia State right hander was joined by his college teammate Cam Bailey to complete the shutout, as Bailey racked up six strikeouts in just four innings of work. Bailey picked up his second save of 2020, and is the first Booyah pitcher to record 30 strikeouts this season.
At the plate, leadoff man Nadir Lewis led the way by going 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a single, as well as a walk. Lewis' home run was his third of the season, and the Booyah never looked back after he put them up 1-0 in the third. Nick Kreutzer also hit his third home run of the year, a two-run blast in the 7th inning, to collect his 11th and 12th RBIs. Kreutzer finished the day 2-for-5 with two runs scored and two driven in.
Green Bay improved to 16-18 on the season, hopping to half a game in front of Rockford for second in the East division. The Booyah travel to La Crosse for a two-game set starting tomorrow. UW-Milwaukee's Jack Mahoney toes the rubber for game one at Copeland Park, with first pitch set for 6:05pm. Pregame from La Crosse on WOCO 107.1 FM will begin at 5:55pm.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from August 7, 2020
- MoonDogs Complete Comeback to Split with Bucks - Mankato MoonDogs
- Woodchucks Fall to Loggers on Friday Night, 15-3 - Wisconsin Woodchucks
- Rafters Fall to Dock Spiders 13-0 - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Booyah Dominate in Win at Home - Green Bay Booyah
- Spitters Squeeze by Resorters - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Growlers Take the Day 1-0-1 After Two Games Head to Extra Innings - Kalamazoo Growlers
- DeFrancesco Slams the Door in 2-1 K-Town Win - Kenosha Kingfish
- Rafters Back on the Road Friday Versus Fond du Lac - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Larks, Moose, Tails Add New Players - Bismarck Larks
- Booyah Finish Home Set with Rivets - Green Bay Booyah
- Trio of Homers Propels Honkers to Win - Rochester Honkers
- Rox Rally Late, Drop Close Game to Honkers - St. Cloud Rox
- Bucks Blow by MoonDogs in Mankato, Thursday - Mankato MoonDogs
- Chucks Walk off for Fourth Time, Beat Loggers 6-5 - Wisconsin Woodchucks
- Spitters Walk It Off - Traverse City Pit Spitters
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.