Booyah Finish Home Set with Rivets

August 7, 2020 - Northwoods League





Ashwaubenon, WI - The Green Bay Booyah wrap up their two-game homestand with Rockford tonight as they try to surpass the Rivets for second in the East division.

Green Bay got stellar pitching on the mound last night out of their starter Logan Lee, who struck out a career high eight batters on Thursday. Kansas State's Eric Torres went an inning and two-thirds, picking up his first save of the year. In the 3-2 victory, the Booyah had six hits, including four from the bottom three hitters in the order. Ethan Payne finished the night by going 1-for-2 with an RBI and a walk to his credit.

In the East division, Green Bay sits just half a game back of Rockford for second place. Fond du Lac has mounted a big lead, sitting six games in front of the Booyah with a 22-13 overall record. The Dock Spiders are two games back in the win column of Wisconsin Rapids for first place in the entire Wisconsin-Illinois pod. In the West, the Woodchucks are trying to catch La Crosse, trailing the Loggers by five games for second. The top two teams in each division make the postseason.

Tonight, Green Bay turns to Garrett Martin, who makes his sixth start of the 2020 campaign. Through nearly 19 innings on the mound this season, the Gypsum, Colorado native has racked up 23 strikeouts, good for second best on the roster. First pitch from Capital Credit Union Park is set for 6:35pm, and the Booyah will return home for a four game homestand starting August 11th.

