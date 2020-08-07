Rox Rally Late, Drop Close Game to Honkers

August 7, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - St. Cloud Rox News Release







St. Cloud Rox mascot Chisel

(St. Cloud Rox) St. Cloud Rox mascot Chisel(St. Cloud Rox)

Rochester, MN - St. Cloud (16-11) scored eight runs over the final six innings, but dropped a close game to Rochester by a score of 10-8 on Thursday.

After falling behind 9-0, the Rox began to mount a comeback in the fourth inning. Jordan Barth (Augustana) led off with a walk. Collin Montez (Washington State) then crushed his second home run of the season to right field.

In the sixth inning, St. Cloud tacked on two more runs. Montez and Garett Delano (Mercer) drew consecutive walks. Sam Ireland (Minnesota) then singled to right field and scored Montez. Ben Norman (Iowa) drove in Ireland in the next at-bat to cut the deficit to five runs.

St. Cloud then added four more runs in the eighth inning to make the score 10-8. Barth and Delano started the rally with singles. Ireland and Norman then had consecutive RBI-singles. Luke Roskam (Nebraska) made a pinch-hit and blasted a two-run single.

The Rox were able to get two runners on base in the ninth inning, but the rally fell just short.

Nick DeSalvo (LIU-Brooklyn) made his third start of the season and hurled 1.1 innings, striking out one batter. Josh Gainer (LIU-Brooklyn) followed him out of the bullpen and tossed 1.2 innings. Trent Schoeberl (Minnesota) pitched 4.1 innings and gave up just one run. Blake Stelzer (Concordia-St. Paul) threw 0.2 innings, finishing the eighth inning.

For the full box score from Thursday's game, click here.

St. Cloud will look to split the two-game road series on Friday against Rochester. First pitch from Mayo Field is scheduled for 7:05 pm.

The Rox return to the Rock Pile on Saturday, August 8th against the Willmar Stingers. The game will begin at 6:05 pm.

If you would like more information on tickets for the 2020 season, or more information regarding this press release, please contact the Rox front office at 320-240-9798 or visit stcloudrox.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from August 7, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.