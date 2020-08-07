Rafters Back on the Road Friday Versus Fond du Lac

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters have not lost a game yet in the month of August, and they look to continue the trend on the road at Herr-Baker Field in Fond du Lac. First pitch between the Rafters and the Dock Spiders is tonight at 6:35pm.

The Rafters recorded their fourth shutout of the year last night, in game one against the Dock Spiders. The Rafters got six innings pitched from Chris McElvain in the longest outing from a Rafters pitcher in 2020. The shutout lowered the team ERA to 2.91 with a league-leading 374 strikeouts.

Offensively, the Rafters scored 24 runs over their three-game homestand from Tuesday to Thursday. On the season, Wisconsin Rapids leads the Wisconsin-Illinois Pod with 32 home runs and 6.5 runs per game.

Tonight, the Rafters start Nathan Hemmerling versus the Dock Spiders, who enter with the best batting average in the pod. Hemmerling, a second-year player for the Rafters, has a 3.97 ERA in five appearances.

Coverage of the second-place Dock Spiders and the first-place Rafters begins at 6:20pm on AM 1320 WFHR and at 6:30pm on the Northwoods League Baseball Network.

