Woodchucks Fall to Loggers on Friday Night, 15-3
August 7, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Woodchucks News Release
WAUSAU, WI - The Woodchucks were beaten by the La Crosse Loggers on Friday, 15-3. With the loss, the Woodchucks collected a series split with La Crosse.
Wisconsin scored all three of its runs with a groundout. Adrian Mella's grounder in the third inning scored Isaiah Mirabal. Later in the frame, Jeissy De La Cruz scored on a groundout from Alejandro Macario. In the fourth inning, Nick Romano came in to score with a Santiago Garavito RBI.
Five pitchers worked for the Woodchucks tonight. Nick Marshall got the start, and was given the loss. He allowed seven runs over 2.1 innings. Jacob Dubs, Dathon McGrath, Darmany Rivas, and Michael Portella also pitched for Wisconsin.
Top Performers
Dathon McGrath tossed 2.1 innings of one-run relief. The run was unearned.
Next Up
The Chucks remain at home tomorrow night. They'll play the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters, with first pitch set for 6:05. For tickets, call us at 715.845.5055, stop by our front office, or visit woodchucks.com.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.