Spirit Comeback Falls Short in Windsor Sunday

December 8, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release









Saginaw Spirit goaltender Andrew Oke stops a Windsor Spitfires' shot

Windsor, Ont. - The Saginaw Spirit fell to the Windsor Spitfires by a score of 7-4 on Sunday, December 8th. Zayne Parekh buried two goals while Michael Misa picked up three assists to extend his point streak to 12 games. Andrew Oke got the start in net for Saginaw recording 25 saves on 31 shots. Joey Costanzo was the starting goaltender for Windsor tallying 28 saves on 32 shots.

Just 1:51 into the game, James Guo fired a shot from the high slot and found the back of the net. Kristian Epperson and Michael Misa picked up the assists as Saginaw took an early 1-0 lead in Guo's return to the lineup.

The Spirit added on in the first as Zayne Parekh fired a shot past the blocker of Costanzo for his ninth goal of the season. Michael Misa and Nic Sima recorded the assists.

1:32 later, Saginaw extended their lead to 3-0 as Jacob Cloutier buried a rebound in front of the net. Calem Mangone tallied the assist after flipping the puck in on goaltender Costanzo.

The Spitfires got on the board just over a minute later as Jack Nesbitt cleaned up a rebound in front of the net. AJ Spellacy and Tnias Mathurin were credited with the assists.

After 1: SAG 3 - 1 WSR (Total Shots: 12 - 7)

Windsor opened the scoring in the second period while on a powerplay. AJ Spellacy tapped in a pass from Carson Woodall cutting Saginaw's lead to 3-2. Joey Costanzo also tallied an assist.

Ilya Protas sniped a shot top shelf while on the powerplay which tied the game at three. Liam Greentree and Anthony Cristoforo recorded the assists 13:39 into the second period.

With 2:13 left in the second period, Ethan Belchetz scored a wrap-around goal which gave Windsor their first lead of the game. Jack Nesbitt tallied the assist as the Spitfires jumped ahead to 4-3.

With only16 seconds left in the second period, the Spitfires capitalized on powerplay once again. Ilya Protas put the loose puck into the back of the net for his second goal of the game. Jack Nesbitt and Liam Greentree picked up the assists as Windsor took a 5-3 lead into the third period.

After 2: SAG 3 - 5 WSR (2nd Period Shots: 9 - 12 Totals Shots: 21 - 19)

Zayne Parekh got the Spirit back within one just 1:29 into the third period as he skated into the slot and fired a shot home. His second goal of the night was assisted by Michael Misa and Kristian Epperson.

The Spitfires added some insurance while shorthanded as Liam Greentree sent a shot on a breakaway that tipped off the blocker of Oke and into the back of the net. Ilya Protas and Tnias Mathurin were credited with the assists.

With 1:12 left in the period, AJ Spellacy scored an empty net goal to give Windsor a 7-4 lead. Ilya Protas and Noah Morneau got the assists.

FINAL: SAG 4 - 7 WSR (3rd Period Shots: 11 - 13 Total Shots: 32 - 32)

Powerplays: SAG 0/3 WSR 3/6

Goaltenders: SAG Andrew Oke (25 Saves / 31 Shots L) WSR Joey Costanzo (28 Saves / 32 Shots W)

Saginaw travels to Guelph to face off against the Storm on Friday, December 13th. Puck drop is set for 7:07 PM.

