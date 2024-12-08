Spirit Return to Windsor for Rematch with Spitfires

December 8, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release







Windsor, Ont. - The Saginaw Spirit (15-12-1-0) visit the Windsor Spitfires (19-6-2-1) on Sunday, December 8th at the WFCU Centre.

Tonight's Game:

Puck drop is at 4:05 PM.

Broadcast:

Radio: 100.5 WSGW, WSGW.com

TV: OHL Live, CHL App, OHL Action Pak Ch. 443 / YourTV

Last Game:

Saginaw last played on Saturday, December 7th where they defeated the Oshawa Generals 6-1. Michael Misa extended his point streak to 11 games tallying two goals and an assist while Calem Mangone picked up his second hat-trick of the season.

The Spitfires last played on Saturday, December 7th where they fell to the Kitchener Rangers 3-2 in a shootout. Ethan Martin and Ilya Protas scored the two goals for Windsor. Joey Costanzo made 19 saves in the loss.

This Season:

Saginaw and Windsor have faced off three times so far this season with the Spitfires coming out on top twice. The first matchup came on opening night where Windsor won 5-4 in an OT thriller. Windsor scored first with Noah Morneau scoring 1:54 into the game. Saginaw responded quickly as Michael Misa scored two goals in just over a minute, giving the Spirit a 2-1 lead. The Spitfires would add one more first with Cole Davis scoring to tie the game at two. 12:16 into the second period Windsor took a 3-2 lead as Ryan Abraham scored while on the powerplay. Just 28 seconds later Will Bishop found the back of the net tying the game at three. Late in the period the Spitfires regained their lead as Anthony Cristoforo scored while on the powerplay. The Spirit scored the lone goal in the third period coming off the stick of Jacob Cloutier which tied the game and led to overtime. The Spitfires came out victorious on opening night as Jack Nesbitt scored just 59 seconds into OT for a final score of 5-4.

Saginaw would win the next matchup by a score of 5-1. The Spirit scored four straight goals to start the game. Noah Morneau scored the lone goal for Windsor midway through the third. Michael Misa completed his hat-trick with under three minutes left in the game giving Saginaw a 5-1 victory. The third matchup of the season was a dominant 7-2 victory for the Spitfires. Windsor scored six straight goals before Saginaw finally answered with two goals midway through the third period. Ryan Abraham closed out the game in the final minutes of the third for Windsor adding more insurance as the Spitfires won 7-2.

Players to Watch:

Michael Misa extended his point streak to 11 games on Saturday night. After a three-point performance against Oshawa on Saturday Misa has tallied 9 goals and 15 assists during his streak. His 27th goal of the season put him back atop the CHL's goal race. Nashville prospect Joey Willis has recorded a point in eight of his last ten games totaling 14 goals and eight assists. Calem Mangone is coming off his second hat-trick of the season. In 28 games this season, Mangone has recorded 12 goals and 19 assists (31 points). Defenseman James Guo is also available to return for the Spirit on Sunday after serving a four-game suspension.

Joey Costanzo is third in the OHL in goals against average (2.32) and third in save percentage (.918%). Costanzo currently has a 16-4-1-1 record including two wins against Saginaw. Capitals Prospect Ilya Protas is currently on a six game point streak. In those six games Protas has recorded five goals and nine assists. Kings prospect Liam Greentree is leading the Spitfires in points (17G-28-45P) in 27 games.

Saginaw's NHL Drafted Players:

Â Joey Willis (NSH)

Â Ethan Hay (TB)

Â Zayne Parekh (CGY)

Â Igor Chernyshov (SJ)

Windsor's NHL Drafted Players:

Â Liam Greentree (LA)

Â Ilya Protas (WSH)

Â AJ Spellacy (CHI)

Â Tnias Mathurin (DET)

