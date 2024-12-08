Niagara IceDogs Beach Day at 2pm

December 8, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Niagara IceDogs News Release







Today marks the IceDogs Beach Day game! Make sure to come out in your floral shirts today and don't forget, each jersey worn will be auctioned off through DASH!

This holiday season, you can change the lives of children and youth. FACS Niagara is creating a home for ten young people who've had to leave the region to access treatment. Your support will help bring young people back home where they will get the help they need to thrive. Visit FACSNiagaraFoundation.org to learn more and give the gift of hope.

Purchase tickets at the Meridian Centre Box Office before puck drop!

