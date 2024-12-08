Game Day, Game 28, Firebirds at Battalion - 2 p.m.

December 8, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







GAME 28 - Firebirds at Battalion

North Bay Memorial Gardens

Sudbury, Ontario

2:00 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT: The Firebirds erased a two-goal deficit in the third period to force overtime but Donovan McCoy scored the game-winning goal in OT as the Sudbury Wolves beat the Firebirds, 5-4, on Saturday night at the Sudbury Community Arena. Blake Smith had a goal and two assists and Nathan Aspinall recorded two assists in the OT loss.

POINTS FROM THE BLUE LINE: Blake Smith had a goal and two assists on Saturday night, his first career three-point game. Smith's goal was his eighth of the season, which has far surpassed his previous career high of two, set during the 2023-24 season. Smith's 17 points are also a career-high, eclipsing the 13 he had last season. Prior to the start of this season, Smith had three goals and 19 assists in 180 career games. The overage defenseman is five points shy of matching his previous career point total in this season alone.

DOUBLE DIGITS: Kaden Pitre scored the game-tying-goal on Saturday night, his team-leading 10th goals of the season. Pitre forced overtime with his goal in the third period and became the first Firebird to double digits. The Tampa Bay Lightning prospect has matched the 10 goals he scored in 35 games during his injury-abbreviated season in 2023-24.

SHOT HAPPY: The Firebirds fired 45 shots on net in the overtime loss to Sudbury on Saturday, the most they have had in a single game this season. That came one game after the Birds had 42 shots in the 5-2 loss in Barrie on Thursday. Flint matched its season-high for shots in a single period with 18 in the first. The Firebirds outshot the Wolves, 16-1, in the third period, with one shot against being the fewest by an opponent in a single period this season.

ODDS AND ENDS: The Firebirds are 1-4-1-1 all-time at North Bay Memorial Gardens...the Battalion have had the last two days off after losing to Erie, 4-3, on Thursday night at home...Flint is now 5-6-1-1 on the road this season...Connor Clattenburg has points in four consecutive games and goals in three of his last four...Nathan Aspinall had two assists on Saturday, his fourth multi-point game of the season.

UP NEXT: Flint will finish its road stretch on Wednesday in Sarnia against the Sting. Puck drop at Progressive Auto Sales Arena is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from December 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.