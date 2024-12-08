Game Day - December 8 - GUE vs. PBO

December 8, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







The Storm head east for the yearly visit to the Peterborough Memorial Centre to take on the Petes.

Visit select local bars and restaurants to watch every Guelph Storm game live! This promotion includes every road and home game in case you can't be at the Sleeman Centre in person! Click here for the full list.

Who to Watch - Guelph Storm

Daniil Skvortsov

27th overall pick in the 2024 CHL Import Draft

Given a C ranking on the NHL Central Scouting Preliminary Players to Watch list ahead of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft

Has 10 points (4 goals, 6 assists) in 25 games this season

Had 2 assists in Friday's game against the Owen Sound Attack

Who to Watch - Peterborough Petes

Aiden Young

16th overall pick in the 2023 OHL Priority Selection

Given a W ranking on the NHL Central Scouting Preliminary Players to Watch list ahead of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft

Peterborough's current point leader with 14 points (8 goals, 6 assists) in 25 games played this season

Recently named to the Easter Conference roster for the inaugural Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game

Head-to-Head

Head to Head 2024/2025 Reg. Peterborough 0-1-0-0 Guelph 1-0-0-0

Head to Head 2023/2024 Reg. Peterborough 0-2-0-0 Guelph 2-0-0-0

Last 5 Years Peterborough 0-6-1-0 Guelph 7-0-0-0

Last 5 Years PBO vs. GUE @ Peterborough Peterborough 0-2-1-0 Guelph 3-0-0-0

Last 5 Years PBO vs. GUE @ Guelph Peterborough 0-4-0-0 Guelph 4-0-0-0

Stay connected with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram, for future updates! Download the Guelph Storm app as part of the CHL app for breaking news and exclusive contests.

The 2024-2025 Season is proudly presented by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from December 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.